RICHARDSON, Texas — A Venice High School alumni has recently been named 2022 Young Engineer of the Year by the Texas Society of Professional Engineers (TSPE) Preston Trail Chapter.

Brent Billington, a civil engineer with Halff Associates, is part of the public works team in Frisco, Texas, and improves lives in the community by designing solutions to Dallas and Fort Worth’s growing infrastructure needs.

“I feel honored to be named the 2022 TSPE Preston Trail Young Engineer of the Year and could not have made it here without help and support from my friends and peers in the industry,” Billington said.

“I am very fortunate to be surrounded by so many talented engineers at Halff Associates and TSPE, and I am grateful that this job gives me the opportunity to directly improve the lives in our community with the work that we do.”

Billington graduated from VHS and went on to earn his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in civil engineering from the University of Florida.

He then began his career in 2012 as a stormwater engineer designing drainage for Florida Department of Transportation highway projects.

Two years later, Billington moved to Texas and gained experience in construction management and roadway design before joining Halff in 2017.

Billington is involved with several groups, including TSPE Preston Trail Chapter and MATHCOUNTS, and he volunteers in community service efforts with the Halff Community Initiative.

He will be honored at the TSPE Engineers Week annual awards in February.

