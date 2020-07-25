VNwater020120a.jpg (copy)

Venice Mayor Ron Feinsod speaks to Venice High School students Whitney Williams, Ian Perkins, Owen Koenig and Wes Piggins in January after a presentation on water sustainability. Student orientation has been postponed for Venice High School — and may be done virtually, officials said.

 GONDOLIER FILE PHOTO

VENICE — The Venice High School freshman and new-to-school Orientation session set for Aug. 6 has been postponed and may be conducted virtually due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

Drive through yearbook pickup took place Monday through Wednesday last week in the front loop.

There are still books available to purchase for $80, according to the Venice High social media pages.

Contact school administration for more information.

The Sarasota County Schools has recently decided school will not start as scheduled originally. Because of COVID-19, the first day of school for students is Aug. 31.

Teachers will return Aug. 17.

Families can choose from in-person, remote learning or the Florida Virtual School. According to the district, as of Thursday, about 67% of parents are leaning toward having their children returning to their schools in person; 26% plan to have their children enrolled virtually into their school and 7% are going to use Sarasota Virtual School.

Right now, face coverings are going to be required when on campus, buses or at other school-sponsored activities.

The district has been updating its frequently asked questions online at sarasotacountyschools.net.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments