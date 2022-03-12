VENICE — A Venice High School student has been appointed to the city of Venice Environmental Advisory Board to serve for a one-year term starting in April.

Paxton Barrick

Paxton Barrick is the new student member on the city of Venice Environmental Advisory Board.

"I'm really looking forward to see how the board operates," said Paxton Barrick, a junior at VHS.

He said he was interested in serving on an advisory board since he has watched his father, Jon Barrick, serve on the Architectural Review Board.

"It seemed like a good fit for me," Barrick said about applying for the Environmental Board.


Through his appointment to the board, he hopes to make a difference with the environment in the community.

According to his application, Barrick is part of the Science National Honors Society, where he had participated in "environmentally supportive" activities, including recycling and Tree Plenish.

He has also helped maintain a family garden at his house, and aided farmers in North Carolina harvest their self-sufficient farms during a mission trip.

"I have always been engaged by nature and aware of the problems that the Earth faces, but I have never taken the steps needed to make a significant difference," Barrick said in his application.

