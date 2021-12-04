topical Venice High's stairs -- yes, its stairs -- go viral on web By Morgan Simpson Staff Writer Dec 4, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Venice High students made a set of stairs famous after posting dancing videos in front of it. SCREENSHOT The Venice High School stairs have gone viral on the video-sharing platform TikTok. SCREENSHOT The Venice High School stair trend has gained over 20 million views on the social media website TikTok. SCREENSHOT Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Editor’s Note: To see a few videos of the Venice High School TikTok trend, visit VeniceGondolier.com.VENICE — While people or organizations typically become popular on social media, Venice High School has gone viral because of something else — its stairs.After many students, including football players, posted dancing videos to the song “Booty” by T-Pain on the social media platform TikTok, a certain stairwell inside of the school become a trend.Now coined as “TikTok High,” students are trying to become “famous” through posting videos with the stairs or just by mentioning them.The keyword “Venice High School stairs” has more than 22 million views with different hashtags associated including #venicehighschool and #venicehighstairs.TikTok user @julian.forbes posted a video with the caption “POV: Everyone is running to the Venice stairs so they get famous.”A viewer, @isaabeellaav, commented on that video “I SWEAR THEY’RE EVERYWHERE,” talking about the stair videos popping up on TikTok users “For You Page.”While gaining popularity within the school, the trend has sparked TikTok users across the country to post their own dancing videos in front of a picture of VHS’ stairs.TikTok users like @jadaj115 have used the green screen effect with comments like “me pretending I go to the famous school.”Venice High alumni have also jumped on the trend with comments about previously attending the “staircase school.”TikTok user @ryleighhigell had a montage of Venice High school videos with the caption “POV: You graduated 2 years before your schools stairs went famous.” Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Venice pedestrian killed in Sarasota Over 40 boats expected in Saturday's parade Cops: Man arrested for child porn admits to battering two boys 25 years ago Venice Regional is now ShorePoint Hospital Venice Most-read story was one we don't see often Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Venice pedestrian killed in Sarasota Over 40 boats expected in Saturday's parade Cops: Man arrested for child porn admits to battering two boys 25 years ago Venice Regional is now ShorePoint Hospital Venice Most-read story was one we don't see often Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
