Editor’s Note: To see a few videos of the Venice High School TikTok trend, visit VeniceGondolier.com.

VENICE — While people or organizations typically become popular on social media, Venice High School has gone viral because of something else — its stairs.

After many students, including football players, posted dancing videos to the song “Booty” by T-Pain on the social media platform TikTok, a certain stairwell inside of the school become a trend.

Now coined as “TikTok High,” students are trying to become “famous” through posting videos with the stairs or just by mentioning them.

The keyword “Venice High School stairs” has more than 22 million views with different hashtags associated including #venicehighschool and #venicehighstairs.

TikTok user @julian.forbes posted a video with the caption “POV: Everyone is running to the Venice stairs so they get famous.”

A viewer, @isaabeellaav, commented on that video “I SWEAR THEY’RE EVERYWHERE,” talking about the stair videos popping up on TikTok users “For You Page.”

While gaining popularity within the school, the trend has sparked TikTok users across the country to post their own dancing videos in front of a picture of VHS’ stairs.

TikTok users like @jadaj115 have used the green screen effect with comments like “me pretending I go to the famous school.”

Venice High alumni have also jumped on the trend with comments about previously attending the “staircase school.”

TikTok user @ryleighhigell had a montage of Venice High school videos with the caption “POV: You graduated 2 years before your schools stairs went famous.”

