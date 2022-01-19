VENICE — Charlie Mopps is the city’s new director of Public Works and Asset Management.
Mopps replaces James Clinch, who was promoted to assistant city manager in October. He starts with the city Jan. 18.
Mopps is a new hire but no stranger to the area, where he and his family have lived for 20 years.
He’s coming to Venice from the town of Longboat Key, where he served as projects manager for two and a half years.
He has also been Coastal Projects manager for Charlotte County, senior projects manager for Atkins Engineering and a North Port police officer.
Originally from New England, Mopps served in the Army as a military police officer, retiring as a lieutenant colonel.
“My son, Gabe, graduated from Venice High School, my daughter, Elizabeth, is a sophomore on the volleyball, weightlifting and track teams (Go Indians!) and my wife, Kara, has been an English teacher at Venice High for most of her working life,” Mopps said in a news release. “We love this community.
“I have been a civil servant for most of my life and enjoy serving the public. During my time in the private sector, I did not experience the occupational fulfillment that I had come to know in the public sector, so I quickly returned to it.”
In the news release, Mopps said his hope is to “bring all my senior leadership skills and years of experience serving great communities to this great opportunity.”
“We are so excited to bring on board Charlie Mopps as our new director of Public Works,” Clinch said in the news release. “This position has an extremely challenging set of duties, between Parks, Maintenance, Solid Waste, Fleet and Historical Resources. Not only does Charlie bring a wealth of public and private sector knowledge, he is already invested in the Venice community on many levels.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.