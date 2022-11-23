VENICE — Prepare to don your best Santa hat Saturday evening for the biggest annual street parade in Venice — the City of Venice Holiday Parade.
It has been going on annually — rain or shine — for 45 years with one notable exception. Due to COVID, the parade was canceled in 2020. This year is Parade Number 46.
Not only is this parade likely to be bigger and better, thanks to Sue and Bob Hebert who have organized the event for 21 years, it also will have the best backdrop thanks to all those VABI volunteers who somehow have managed to restore all the downtown planters and hanging baskets affected by Hurricane Ian.
While putting the city back into shape, city employees also have managed to prepare for the season by putting up all the holiday lights on the avenues
Palm trees (new and old) have been wrapped with tiny thousands of strings of tiny lights and the lighted candy canes and flamingoes and other holiday decor has been set up around town, first and foremost along the parade route.
In deference to the city beautification work of VABI and city workers, no one is allowed to sit along the median of West Venice Avenue from Harbor Drive to Nokomis Avenue (the 100-300 blocks) and any means of trying to save space in advance of 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, on the medians will be removed and disposed of by the City of Venice Public Works Department.
That rule is designed to protect the new landscaping and also to protect the public from trip hazards because of remaining stumps from trees destroyed by Hurricane Ian.
Viewers are allowed to mark legitimate viewing space for the parade after 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23. Visit the city’s web site venicegov.com/things-to-do/featured-events-attractions/venice-holiday-parade for specific details. Or, read the signage posted by the city along the parade route.
Music will fill the air.
Drinks and treats will be offered for sale by high school booster clubs, Scouts and non-profit groups.
Thousands of viewers come annually to the city’s holiday parade on Thanksgiving weekend. Many will return the following Saturday, Dec. 3, for the annual Christmas Boat Parade on the Intracoastal with ideal viewing on both sides of the canal.
For the holiday parade, pre-parade entertainment begins at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 at Harbor Drive and Venice Avenue and at Nokomis and Venice avenues.
As the holiday lights begin to light up the night at sunset, holiday music will begin and anticipation for the evening’s festivities will begin to grow.
While that is happening, parade participants will assemble along Park Boulevard South from which the parade will enter West Venice Avenue on the south side of the avenue at 6:30 p.m.
At Harbor Drive, the parade will head north of the median and continue on that side of West Side Avenue to Nokomis where it will turn south. Note that both sides of West Venice Avenue on the island will be closed from 3 p.m. until after the parade.
Anticipation will grow as viewers find their viewing spots along the lengthy route. Consider that this year, in deference to all that new and renewed (thanks to Ian) landscaping, viewers may only watch from the north side of West Venice Avenue in the 100-300 blocks, although they can be on both sides of the street for most of the remainder of the route. Signage will inform viewers.
Regular parade fans look forward to the holiday festivities weeks ahead and will mark viewing spots after 6 p.m. Nov. 23. Most will be in their places well before the parade begins.
There will be no sitting or standing on any part of the median along the parade route, which will head south on Nokomis Avenue to Turin Street and its final destination at the Venice Community Center.
There will be a variety of groups in the parade, including the Venice High School marching band, collector car clubs, convertibles carrying dignitaries and beauty queens, dancers from Attitudes in Dance and Starz Choice Dance Academy, members of fraternal groups and clubs, floats, a Grand Marshall and, of course, a jolly white-haired and bearded man in a bright red suit.
Members of Venice Boy Scout Troup 77 will collect nonperishable food and monetary contributions from the public during the parade for the South County Food Pantry.
They will walk just behind the Color Guard and Venice Police who will lead the parade at 6:30 p.m.
Neither spectators nor parade participants may throw candy or trinkets. The rules are designed for the safety of all participants and spectators as well as to keep the award-wining beautiful city of Venice beautiful.
Saturday night, when all the holiday lights are officially lit, Venice will be more beautiful than ever. Happy holidays.
