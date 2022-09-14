VENICE — Underneath blue skies and a sunny morning, people gathered to honor local first responders and remember Sept. 11, 2001.
“To remember those that paid the ultimate sacrifice,” said Vice Mayor Nick Pachota.
A 9/11 ceremony was held Sunday morning at Patriots Park, where a 2-ton beam from the World Trade Center wreckage is located.
Both current and retired first responders were in attendance along with many attendees seated underneath the shade.
Organizer Fran Valencic wanted to remember the events while also remembering “all the acts of courage” that came out of the 9/11 events, including from families directly affected.
The event not only served to remember those events 21 years ago, but to honor local first responders.
City Manager Ed Lavallee commented on the “true American heroes” and those who went into a “burning inferno.”
Pachota talked about growing up in Venice and wanting to become a first responder. He became an EMT and paramedic, and went to both fire and police academies. He also helped with mass vaccination sites throughout the state during the pandemic.
Now serving on City Council, Pachota said to pat the local first responders on the back for all they do.
Younger people were also in attendance with two students from Venice Christian School sharing their thoughts.
Retired New York firefighters talked about the 9/11 events from their own perspectives.
“It was a very tragic day, but it brought everyone together,” said Joseph Proscia while noting the love and help from people all over when it happened.
Proscia was a 24-year-old firefighter in Manhattan when 9/11 occurred. While he will never forget the things he saw, he urged attendees to also never forget and to teach it to the younger generations.
“It’s not about the 343 we lost that day, we lost over 300 more brothers that are still dying from cancer,” Proscia said. “It is still taking a toll on us today. We are suffering.”
Going along with firefighter tradition, Venice Fire Assistant Chief of Operations Kyle Hartley and Assistant Chief of EMS Nathan McManus rang a bell for the 343 firefighters who died on 9/11.
The bell was rung in a 3-4-3 signal as everyone listened in complete silence.
Venice Police Officer Josh Brooks said to continue remembering those who were lost and commemorate the tragedy.
“A longing for an innocence lost,” he said about the entire country after that day.
