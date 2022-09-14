Venice Police Honor Guard

The Venice Police Department Honor Guard presents the colors during the 9/11 memorial ceremony on Sunday at Patriots Park.

VENICE — Underneath blue skies and a sunny morning, people gathered to honor local first responders and remember Sept. 11, 2001.

Cooper and Ryann Skaggs

Cooper and Ryann Skaggs, whose mother carried the American Flag when the police presented the “colors,” were colorful and patriotically dressed for the 9/11 memorial ceremony held at Patriots Park.

“To remember those that paid the ultimate sacrifice,” said Vice Mayor Nick Pachota.

Venice Fire Rescue personnel

Some of Venice’s first responders stand and listen during Venice’s 9/11 memorial observance at Patriots Park.
Kevin Bukovinsky

Kevin Bukovinsky, a retired member of the New York Fire Department, stands at attention and salutes during the Pledge of Allegiance, this past Sunday at Patriots Park during the 9/11 memorial event.


9/11 memorial ceremony at Patriots Park

Attendees stand and salute during the 9/11 memorial ceremony.
Joe Testa

Joe Testa, a retired serviceman and formerly of Long Island, N.Y., was in one of the towers 95 minutes before it went down. He attended Venice’s 9/11 memorial.
Nick Pachota

Vice Mayor Nick Pachota shares his own experience as a first responder during the 9/11 memorial ceremony.
