VENICE - Sarasota County High school administrators are weighing options for graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020, now that the school district has begun outlining a plan.
Sarasota County Schools announced tentative plans to hold in-person graduation ceremonies in late July. Each graduating class will also receive a digital tribute.
Venice High School Principal Eric Jackson sent out a note to his senior class Friday afternoon.
Graduation is the most important academic rite of passage for our students and families," he wrote. "If health and safety guidelines permit, our ceremony which was originally scheduled for May 22 will be scheduled sometime between Thursday, July 16, and Saturday, July 18."
He said options are being considered for a "live and in-person graduation" at a venue that will allow the event to take place "in a safe and orderly manner."
"All in-person graduation ceremonies for seniors will be subject to cancellation pending the most current CDC guidelines and guidance from the Department of Health. I will keep you updated as I have more information to share," he wrote.
In-person ceremonies are pending recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
District officials spoke of ideas Thursday.
“Some have expressed interest in the CoolToday Park, but don’t know yet if that is a possibility,” Sarasota County Schools interim Superintendent Mitsi Corcoran said Thursday, referring to the new Atlanta Braves spring training baseball stadium in the West Villages community in North Port.
“I believe others are planning to use Robarts Arena (Sports Arena), the Van Wezel (Performing Arts Center) — their football fields — venues similar to prior years, if they are available,” she added.
North Port High School Principal Brandon Johnson said they are looking at July 17-19 time frame as well.
“We are excited about the opportunity to provide seniors a traditional graduation in July," he said.
Jackson noted thanked seniors for their "ability to adjust to a new way of teaching and learning during these uncharted times.
"Our collective efforts to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus have been a change for all us, but we're in this together," his message stated. "Our collective effort to teach and learn from home has benefitted the community’s overall health and wellbeing. We are all making sacrifices right now, not just for our health and safety, but for the greater good."
Because of it, he acknowledged, seniors were not able to have their grad-bash at Universal Studios nor their Senior Awards Night.
They are going to work up a "digital graduation plan" that will post immediately following the commencement so those in the class of 2020 who miss the July ceremony due to military, college or other commitments "will be a part of the graduation ceremony."
But, he noted, if "current restrictions" remain in place through July, a live graduation "would most likely not be an option."
The school is looking at figuring how to distribute yearbooks and have students clean out lockers and pick up student items but logistics for that hasn't been determined, yet.
More than anything, Jackson stated his sorrow for the class of 2020.
"Seniors, I'm very sorry and my heart aches to know your graduation festivities will be different from what has been the tradition. We are all committed to following through with quality end-of-year experiences for the Class of 2020, under very difficult circumstances," he stated. "We are so proud of you, our graduating seniors, and we look forward to celebrating these milestone moments with you. As for the here and now, please continue to stay on top of your school work and finish the year strong." Venice Gondolier Editor Scott Lawson contributed.
