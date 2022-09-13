ShorePoint Health Venice

ShorePoint Health Venice will be closed by Sept. 22, officials with the hospital recently announced.

VENICE — Reactions to the pending closure of ShorePoint Health Venice range from sadness to worry, but one emotion is missing — surprise.

The hospital's official last day is Sept. 22, though surgeries and the Emergency Department were discontinued last month.


