VENICE — Reactions to the pending closure of ShorePoint Health Venice range from sadness to worry, but one emotion is missing — surprise.
The hospital's official last day is Sept. 22, though surgeries and the Emergency Department were discontinued last month.
The parking garage has been closed for a while as well.
Former Gondolier publisher Bob Vedder said the actual closing will be a very sad day for the city of Venice but "it's been coming for a long time."
"It's very unfortunate," he said, "but the people who have been stewards of the hospital didn't take care of it."
They started losing touch with the community after the departure of popular CEO Melody Trimble in 2009, he said.
The administration hasn't been close to the employees and doctors haven't felt close to the administration for some time, he said.
"People haven't enjoyed working there," Vedder said.
The hospital stopped being a good partner in the community about five years ago, he said.
For example, he said, it dropped its popular Senior Circle program, which put on events and seminars for residents age 50 and up.
At one point, he said, the program had 750 members but it was discontinued.
That may have been a result of financial concerns or constraints imposed by owner Community Health Systems, in Franklin, Tennessee, he said, "but they just seemed to abandon the mission."
To resident Jackie Mineo, it felt like the hospital began "slowly withdrawing from the community with the onset of COVID-19."
"Where SMH (Sarasota Memorial Hospital) was very proactive in promoting prevention and protection, we heard really nothing from V.R. (Venice Regional Bayfront Health, the hospital's name until last November)," she said via email.
The approval of a certificate of need for SMH's Venice campus was "truly seismic" she said, and "probably the beginning of the end."
ShorePoint CEO Kelly Enriquez placed much of the blame for the closure on SMH-Venice, along with a shift away from in-patient delivery of health care, inflation and staffing challenges, in an email to staff announcing the closure.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health and CHS facilities in Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda rebranded to ShorePoint shortly after SMH-Venice opened last fall, and that resulted in a "lot of changes and realignments" in affiliated doctors' offices that were unsettling to patients and employees, Mineo said.
Now there's the uncertainty of what will happen to the building itself, she said.
"That’s a big piece of real estate," she said. "So that’s the big question now."
That's the same question on the mind of Earl Midlam, who worked at the hospital for 27 years before retiring. He also served on the City Council and, as vice mayor when the hospital was acquired by the Sisters of Bon Secours in 1995, signed the bond documents financing the deal.
There was little communication with the public about the plan to close the hospital, he said, and there's been none about what its future is.
"It was just poorly handled," he said.
The absence of a hospital on the island after 70 years "puts the community in jeopardy a little bit," he said.
CHS should have put out a letter thanking everyone who has supported it for so long, he said.
He's also worried about the ripple effect the closure will have on the rest of the business community, from stores, gas stations and restaurants that hospital employees and visitors have frequented to doctors' offices no longer close to the hospital where they have privileges.
Those doctors may decide to relocate their families if they relocate their practices, he said.
"We haven't seen the effect of this yet," he said. "That's scary."
Former Mayor Ed Martin traced the hospital's downfall back to the departure of heart surgeon Jonathan Fong, one of the founding surgeons with the Ocala Heart Institute when the hospital got approval after a years-long effort to provide open-heart surgery.
"The handwriting was on the wall" after that, he said via email.
Then, he said, poor ratings from national rating groups, sloppy management and CHS' poor financial condition made building a planned new, smaller hospital impossible.
Venice is fortunate to have SMH to fill the void, he said — both the new hospital and the urgent-care center just north of the island.
"Thankfully, they're here," City Manager Ed Lavallee echoed, especially in the area where the most growth is occurring.
He said he's heard a lot of suggestions about new uses for the hospital property, including affordable housing. But such a high-value property that's owned privately isn't going to be converted to affordable housing, he said.
He said he hasn't looked into what uses the land could be put to. He did connect the administration with the police department to get advice about securing the buildings after closure, though.
John Holic was mayor when CHS bought the hospital, and when the mishandling of a broken sewer pipe put its license in jeopardy. He said that the closure is "sad for the employees, sad for the city."
He said he'd invited Enriquez to be the guest speaker at a Sertoma meeting a week or two before the closure was announced. She gave a talk about it as if things were normal, he said.
"Overall, the way they did it was especially sad," he said.
