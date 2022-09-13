ShorePoint Health Venice

ShorePoint Health Venice has a sign up announcing the closing of its emergency room. Sarasota Memorial Hospital asked about leasing the ER to keep it open but ShorePoint leaders said no.

 GONDOLIER PHOTO BY MORGAN SIMPSON

VENICE — Community Health Systems spurned an effort by Sarasota Memorial Hospital to keep the ShorePoint Health Venice emergency room open, according to SMH spokesperson Kim Savage.

"When we learned, along with the rest of the community, that ShorePoint decided to close its hospital, we anticipated and began taking aggressive steps to accommodate the increasing number of patients seeking care at SMH-Venice," she said via email.


