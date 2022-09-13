VENICE — Community Health Systems spurned an effort by Sarasota Memorial Hospital to keep the ShorePoint Health Venice emergency room open, according to SMH spokesperson Kim Savage.
"When we learned, along with the rest of the community, that ShorePoint decided to close its hospital, we anticipated and began taking aggressive steps to accommodate the increasing number of patients seeking care at SMH-Venice," she said via email.
"We made several attempts in the past two weeks to talk with corporate executives at ShorePoint Health about options that could keep the Venice hospital’s ER open on a temporary basis, including a short-term lease that would allow SMH to care for patients in ShorePoint Venice’s ER.
"Unfortunately, ShorePoint’s senior leadership team dismissed all of our overtures and refused to consider any options to help provide essential and emergency care to the people of Venice."
ShorePoint spokesperson Rolando Irizarry said he had no comment about the matter.
City Manager Ed Lavallee said he had also approached the hospitals about finding a way to keep the ER open on a short-term basis, and they seemed receptive, but he hadn't yet received a formal response.
"I was very clear that we would be a very receptive cheerleader" if the hospitals agreed on what would be "an incredible overture," he said.
About 30% of Venice EMS transports were to ShorePoint, he said. Now, patients will need to be taken elsewhere, and all other facilities are very busy, he said.
Former Venice Mayor John Holic said he'd heard from an SMH nurse that the Venice facility is "swamped."
Keeping the ER open wouldn't cost CHS anything and would provide some income, he said. Declining to do it is "almost like taking revenge on the community for their failure," he said.
SMH has taken other steps to expand its ability to provide emergency services, Savage said.
"Among other measures, we hired more staff and converted existing space to increase capacity in our emergency care center," she said.
"We are working with EMS and patient care teams at all of our campuses to ensure patients in the Venice and surrounding community have timely access to safe, high-quality care, as close to home as possible.
"We have expedited the expansion of our 110-bed hospital, which will double our ability to care for patients at that campus, but that will not happen immediately and the current campus is not yet large enough to care for the entire community.
"The first phase, a new patient care tower, will be complete in 2024, followed soon after by the expansion of the Emergency Care Center."
Sound like the Shore Point people are bitter.
