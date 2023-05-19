VENICE — The first hurricane expo since 2019, coming just months after Hurricane Ian last September and days before the next season begins, drew a crowd to the Venice Community Center Friday.
The event was a joint effort of the city of Venice and the Venice Gondolier.
City Public Information Officer Lorraine Anderson said it seemed busier since the previous one, held pre-pandemic.
"They've been through it," she said, referring to an audience of about 75 people listening to Fire Chief Frank Giddens speak.
City services had been "battle tested" by Ian, he said, "and we did very well."
Vendors in an adjoining space dealt with a steady stream of prospective customers for their services. Displays were heavy on home repair and improvement but also included some nonprofits.
Brandon Rice, who handles events and marketing in the area for Reece Builders, which sells and installs hurricane-impact windows and doors, said he had gotten six or seven good leads in the first hour and a half the expo had been open.
"This is a bigger ticket item," he said, "so a sale or two makes it a good event."
Joe Vibonese, a certified arborist who's the general manager of Simply Trees, said the people stopping at their booth were looking for education following Ian.
He said his best advice for them is to reduce the risk of wind damage is to lower the height of trees around their home below the average height of the surrounding canopy.
He also recommends they get a property analysis from a certified arborist and, if they sustain vegetative damage from a storm, to wait to have their regular service deal with it, as long as it isn't posing a threat. That will save money, he said.
Nick Opatz owns Restore Roofing, which specializes in roof coatings. He said he does every show that he can in Venice, and was receiving a good response Friday.
"I'll start getting calls next week," he said. "I'm feeling really positive."
Lucy and Ted De Rochi, a local author, came to the expo because they may need a new roof, though not due to damage from Ian. Ads alerted them to the event as an opportunity to gather information about a number of potential companies offering the service.
Another couple who declined to give their names said they, too, had escaped the hurricane virtually unscarred, just losing some shingles and the closing mechanism on a screen door that blew open.
They said they had attended two previous expos, including the one in 2019, and "just wanted to see what's new."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.