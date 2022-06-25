They’re back!
All this week, community theater troupes from all over the world are in Venice for the American Association of Community Theatres (AACT) Worldfest. This is the fourth time this event has come to Venice, the only theater to ever hold the event more than once.
Of course. Venice is likely the only theater to have 1,500 active volunteers, not to mention its three-building campus and producing executive director Murray Chase, who has been AACT president, board member and more, plus a professional staff with stellar credentials.
International flags are in the theater lobby and also hanging along the edge of the rooftop of the newly renovated state-of-the-art tech building.
Teams of actors are here from Africa, Armenia, Bangladesh, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy (two different companies), Poland, Switzerland, United Kingdom and the U.S. (Lexington Kentucky and Venice).
Also here are adjudicators from the United Kingdom (Jan Palmer Sayer) and Chile (Manuel Ortiz) and theater fans from other states and countries.
In addition to a full schedule of presentations by the visiting troupes, workshops are going from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday in the newly named Raymond Center.
Named in honor of donor Carole Raymond, the building also is being used to feed all the international participants and other key Worldfest participants.
I have been at the theater every hour possible since the opening ceremony, which included a parade of children carrying flags of all the countries represented by the participating troupes.
The Grand Finale of the opening ceremony involved most everyone in the audience as Venice Theatre’s design guru Tim Wisgerhof sent air-filled “world globes” flying out into the audience, directed specifically toward each of the acting troupes. Two troupes in the balcony were a bit of a challenge to send the “globes” up there.
The house is cleared after each event or performance as some attendees attend just one performance on a given day. Those who purchased whole-event tickets seem to make up a large part of the audience, judging by name signs prominently placed on seatbacks throughout the room.
As this is being written on Wednesday morning, I have been to five performances, including both performances of “Circo Poeira” (Dust Circus) by Caio Stolai from Brazil.
His performance was one of the first I attended at Worldfest 2010 in Venice and again in 2012 when he returned to present the show at Venice Theatre for anyone who might have missed the festival.
Stolai attended a circus school in Brazil for six years. “Dust Circus” was inspired by an older man who was a teacher at the school.
In “Dust Circus,” a young man (Stolai) enters a stage that is filled with various things covered by a white cloth.
He makes eye contact with the audience before removing his hat and jacket, which he carefully “hangs up” on an invisible hook before removing the cloth to reveal a variety of wondrous items, including a puppet that represents the old man he knew at circus school, balls to juggle, puppet parts, carved elephants and horses and more.
This is no mere puppet show. It is a finely tuned circus performance that uses puppets (even partial puppets) manipulated in many ways, including the actor/acrobat’s feet and hands.
As the story continues, you will see spinning plates, acrobatics, flames and even a blind puppet who manages to juggle large steel knives without any untoward incident.
You will see a horse act with riders who have amazing skills, an elephant performance more incredible than any in even the largest circus.
As his two performances were Monday and Tuesday, you will have to catch “Circo Poeira” on another day and perhaps in another country unless he returns to Venice for another Worldfest in the future.
The next one in Venice is already on the schedule for 2024.
Had it not been for COVID, Worldfest would have become a biannual event in 2018 as Chase feels it would be easier to do so more often rather than having to train or retrain new volunteers and staff every four years.
With the acquisition of the former temporary Venice library, which is now the theater’s education building, newly named the Raymond Center for donor Carole Raymond, there was no need for tents in the parking lot this year.
Some workshops, all the adjudications and meals for the visiting troupes, adjudicators and staff are being held there. Doing away with tents freed up parking spaces and also means guests can eat in air-conditioned comfort.
Those participants who have been here before are seeing the city looking more beautiful than ever, thanks to all those VABI volunteers on the Bloom Team.
If you are reading this Saturday morning, three classes and three shows remain followed by the final adjudication session (4:30 to 5:30 p.m.).
The classes are: “Compelling Theatrical Storytelling Without Words,” 10 to 11:30 a.m. in Studio 2; “Technology in Tech” from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in the Technical Arts Center; and “MTI — Tips for Musicals,” from 2 to3 p.m. in Studio 1.
Final performances include a video presentation from Ukraine, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.; Clan MacBeth from Italy 1:50 to 2:50 p.m., and Central African Republic from 3:10 to 4:10 p.m. followed by adjudications in the Raymond Center from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
From 6:30 to 8 p.m., a gala sponsored by Music Theatre International is planned, followed at 8 p.m. by the closing ceremony and the Afterglow party at 9:30 p.m.
Buy tickets online at venicestage.org or in the theater lobby (if any seats remain) for a taste of this most special event in Venice.
The former box office is now the theater’s second bar area. These days, the box office is virtual — at least for the time being. Access it online or call 941-488-1115 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
