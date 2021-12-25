EDITOR’S NOTE: This story is part of an ongoing series of the historical areas and structures of Venice and what, if anything, can be done to save them. See page 12A for a peek inside a 1946 Gondolier.
Venice’s 2017 Comprehensive Plan calls for the city to pursue becoming a member of Florida’s Certified Local Government (CLG) program.
During its 35 years of existence, 78 cities and counties throughout Florida have become CLG members and none has ever withdrawn from the program.
While the benefits of becoming a CLG member appear to outweigh any drawbacks, for more than a decade some Sun Coast community leaders have remained reluctant to join the program. As a former director of planning once stated in a meeting, “just because the Comprehensive Plan calls for us to pursue [CLG], that doesn’t mean we have to do it.”
When considering whether or not to join the program, the keyword is “certified,” said Harry Klinkhamer, Venice’s manager of historical resources.
“It means that you are meeting certain requirements that are seen as necessary to be considered at a certain level for what you do,” he said. “Whether you are a certified local accountant or a certified financial planner or a certified local government, it verifies that you meet an acceptable standard.”
When Congress passed the National Historic Preservation Act in 1966, it contemplated a network of partnerships in every state to apply the provisions. The CLG program was established in 1980 by the National Park Service and is administered in Florida by the Department of State’s Division of Historical Resources.
Being a member would empower Venice to exert control over its own historic preservation.
“For example, there’s a tax exemption in place right now, that if a historic homeowner wants to apply for fixing up their property, they have to go to the state because Venice is not considered qualified to make those kinds of judgments,” Klinkhamer said. “By not becoming a CLG member, we are declining our right to home rule and, in essence, returning to the state and federal governments the ability to make decisions on our behalf.”
There is no fee to become a CLG member. There are certain requirements such as maintaining a board designated for historic preservation and adequate staff for managing the program, which Venice already has in place.
Board training is provided free, although there may be some minimal costs involving travel expenses and webinar fees.
Members are required to provide state officials with an annual report of historic activities and submit copies of board minutes. Venice’s Department of Historical Resources estimates it would require no more than a few hours of staff time to complete this task.
Members must also maintain a survey of their historical resources every decade or more, which could cost an estimated $75,000 in total. A benefit of membership, however, is the availability of direct nonmatching grants that can be used for a variety of projects, including surveys, amounting up to $50,000 per grant application.
Earlier this year, the city’s Planning Commission completed a draft of Land Development Regulations (LDR) that recommends the merging of the Historical Preservation Board and the Architectural Review Board into one advisory board.
Critics, however, argue that each board has a different purpose and combining them would weaken their overall effectiveness.
The draft LDR also would limit the historical jurisdiction of the board, which is a requirement to be a CLG member. If this recommendation is approved, the city of Venice will be permanently ineligible for membership.
Although detractors of joining the organization have limited their concerns publicly, one issue heard is the cost of membership. The city’s Department of Historical Resources has provided City Council members with cost-benefit information on what it would mean to be a CLG member.
The Gondolier attempted to contact all 78 current CLG members to determine their satisfaction with the program. Of those who responded, none felt being a member had placed a financial burden on their community.
On a scale of 1 to 5, all but one highly agreed their communities benefited from being CLG members.
Sandy Ramseth, a planner with the city of Melbourne, ranked their overall satisfaction a 4 since they have not utilized the benefits as much as they could because staff currently are busy with planning and development projects.
When asked what they considered the most valuable benefits of the CLG program, listed most often were the access to annual grant awards as well as to the community network of other CLGs to ask questions about how they deal with situations or issues regarding preservation.
“We can email the Division of Historic Resources, and they will, in turn, do an email blast to all of the CLG admins with the question or problem,” Ramseth said. “Those who have had the same issue or experience respond with suggestions, ideas or solutions. It’s a great resource.”
“The (CLG) program is certainly doing its job when participating local governments can independently describe the same very positive experiences,” added Wendy Kinser-Maxwell, principal planner for the city of Newberry. “There is no downside to the CLG program, no hidden costs — just an opportunity to bring extra dollars into the community and a chance to shine a light on local history that typically creates an increased sense of pride among residents and businesses in the area.”
Emily Foster, senior planner for the city of Lakeland, said the CLG designation “elevates a community’s status to one that values their architecture and history seriously and may hold a bit of prestige.”
Before taking over in 2016 as manager of historical resources for Sarasota County, Robert Bendus oversaw the statewide CLG program as Florida’s top preservation officer. Where the federal government is sometimes perceived as taking away a community’s rights, the CLG program actually accomplishes the opposite, he said.
“The local municipality that has its ordinance in place and a historic board to oversee it, they determine what is significant and should be saved,” he said. “When you have a community like Venice, that has really embraced its history and has an inventory of incredible places, those two things work really well together.”
Both the city of Sarasota and Sarasota County are members of the CLG. A complete listing of all members is available online at: Certified Local Governments, Division of Historical Resources, Florida Department of State (MyFlorida.com).
“There really is no downside to being a CLG,” said Friederike Mittner, preservation planner for the city of West Palm Beach. “As long as you submit your meeting agendas and make sure you have your quarterly meetings, it really is a simple program in which to participate.
“One of the biggest fears among the public is that ‘preservationists are going to tell me what I can and cannot do with my property,’” she added. “That is simply a myth and not true. Ordinances are there to provide a protection of their investment.”
