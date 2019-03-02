The Venice City Council decided Tuesday to continue looking into taking over ambulance service from Sarasota County.
Assuming the Council continues to support the change, it’s a matter of when it happens, not if.
Fire Chief Shawn Carvey said he and City Manager Ed Lavallee have a meeting March 15 to talk to the county about the transition.
Because the city already has a certificate of need authorizing it, the question, he said, is whether to county will agree to a three-year phased-in turnover or insist on an immediate one.
A state permit is still needed but “it’s a formality,” he said.
His preference is a three-year phase-in but two years would work and, if necessary, “we could make it happen this year,” he said.
A three-year phase-in would have the least impact on the city’s budget. It would mean hiring eight firefighter/paramedics, a coordinator and one support staff and leasing or buying and equipping two ambulances and an advanced life support (ALS) engine.
All Venice fire fighters are also emergency medical technicians trained to provide basic life support, such as first aid and administering oxygen. But it takes a paramedic to provide ALS services, such as inserting a breathing tube or administering IV medication.
The estimated cost to phase in ALS beginning Oct. 1 is $482,063. There would be no revenue to offset the expense this year.
The following year the city would look to the county to turn over a third of the 0.66 mill property tax and transport charges it collects for ambulance service. It would be reimbursed two-thirds the following year and in the third year would put the tax on the city tax bill and take over billing for services rendered.
The service would operate at a loss of about $400,000 in the first year but projects a surplus of about $250,000 in the second year and $1.2 million after complete takeover.
An immediate turnover — what Carvey referred to during the meeting as “full start” — would mean hiring 24 firefighter/paramedics instead of eight and acquiring an additional ambulance, in addition to all the other expenses. The estimated cost is $833,789.
The city would also take over collecting the property tax residents currently pay, totaling about $2.5 million per year. And it would collect an estimated $1.7 million in transport fees, including Medicare reimbursement.
About 87 percent of the ambulance calls in the city are for Medicare recipients, Carvey said.
After deducting expenses of about $3 million, the city would have a surplus of about $1.3 million the first year of “full start,” he said, and about the same amount the following four years.
“In our mind, this would be one way to fund the fire capital [expense budget],” Finance Director Linda Senne said.
The city has more recently been depreciating its vehicles and building up a fleet fund but for years big-ticket items like fire engines have been purchased from 1-cent sales surtax funds.
Although she voted to direct Carvey to continue to work toward a takeover, Council Member Jeanette Gates said she was uneasy about ambulance service generating a surplus.
“I thought it was to cover your costs,” she said. “I don’t think it should be a moneymaker.”
The major rationale for the change has been that the city fire department has a response time that’s about three minutes faster than the county’s. That’s a critical difference in matters of life and death, Carvey said.
It would also be beneficial, he said, to have fire service and emergency medical service under the same chief.
But the possibility of the service making money has been part of the discussion since before the Council authorized Carvey to hire a consultant to make a recommendation.
The topic has come up nearly every year of his 23-year career here, he said.
“This is not something that we rushed into,” he said. “We have a pretty good idea for what it’s going to take to make it successful.”
