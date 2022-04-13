VENICE — Passover is the most observed Jewish holiday in America; yet, many Jews, especially those less fortunate, don’t have a Seder to go to.
The Seder — the festive ritual-heavy dinner on the first two nights of the holiday — are usually celebrated with extended family and friends.
This year many Jews in Ukraine will not be able to attend a Seder because of the war, and Ukraine’s rabbis are now calling on all Jews everywhere to “fill an extra Seder seat” by inviting even just one more guest, who otherwise wouldn’t have somewhere to celebrate the Passover Seder.
“Reach out to a family member, neighbor or co-worker who doesn’t have Passover Seder plans and invite them to your home, please,” said Rabbi Avraham Wolff, director of Chabad of Odessa. “Do it for us, the Jewish people in Ukraine, who may not be able to attend a Seder.”
Heeding their call, Venice’s residents are ordering more brisket and matzah to expand the capacity at their home Seder for others in solidarity with the people in Ukraine.
Communal Seders will be stepping up as well, and Chabad of Venice & North Port will be hosting a giant community Seder open to all Jews on Friday evening, at 7:30 p.m. April 15 at the Chabad Education Center of Venice.
Communal Seders have long been a tradition in Venice for 17 years, but after two years of pandemic Passovers, the organizers are expecting record numbers of attendees to mark the festival, as well as many coming in solidarity to those displaced or sheltering in Ukraine.
“My colleagues in Ukraine, where the rabbis are heroically providing relief and Passover supplies even as bombs are falling, have reached out asking that we ensure everyone here in Venice & North Port has a Seder to go to because many in their community can’t attend one,” said Rabbi Sholom Schmerling,
“It’s the least we can do for them! A simple yet profound Passover gift.”
The Seders will take participants through the Exodus of the Jewish people from bondage in Egypt while sharing the relevance and beauty of the age-old festival with a timeless message for our modern times.
Included are the 15 steps of the Seder, drinking of the four cups of wine, eating the bitter herb and matzah — many are seeking out the traditional handmade round “Shmurah” Matzah and have reincorporated them into family Passover tradition.
“While Venice’s Jewish community joyfully joins together in a communal Seder after two Passovers of COVID,” said Rabbi Sholom, “the needs of those suffering across the globe will be on our minds. In Jewish tradition, Matzah is referred to as the ‘Bread of Faith’ and the ‘Bread of Healing.’ At this time, faith, hope and healing are desperately needed as we pray for the well-being of our brothers and sisters in Ukraine.”
The local Jewish community has joined in the global effort to save lives, with many community members contributing to the Ukraine Jewish Relief Fund at: Chabad.org/Ukraine
The campaign launched by Ukraine’s rabbis is being done in honor of the 120th anniversary (on April 12) since the birth of the Rebbe — Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory, the most influential rabbi in modern history — in Ukraine.
The Rebbe built Jewish life in Ukraine since the fall of the Soviet Union through his 384 Chabad emissaries who built just about all the Jewish infrastructure that exists in Ukraine today, including scores of synagogues and schools across 32 of Ukraine’s largest cities, as well as the world’s largest Jewish community center in Dnipro, the city the Rebbe grew up in.
In 1954, the Rebbe also launched a Passover campaign to encourage and enable all Jewish people to participate in Passover traditions.
About Passover
The eight-day festival of Passover is celebrated this year from sundown on Friday night, April 15 until after nightfall on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Passover commemorates the exodus of the Jews from Egypt and will be celebrated with festive “Seder” dinners on April 15 and 16. Other holiday observances include not eating or owning any leavened products such as bread and pasta, instead eating unleavened matzah.
Additional information about the Passover holiday is available at: Chabad.org/Passover
About the Passover Seder
The Passover Seder is a 15-step family-oriented tradition and ritual-packed feast. It is the highlight of Passover and observed on each of the first two nights of the holiday.
During the Seder, participants read from the Haggadah and recount the story of the Jewish people’s miraculous Exodus from Egyptian bondage, while observing the customs including the drinking of four cups of wine, eating matzah and asking the Four Questions.
Visit Passover.org for more details.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.