Venice lacrosse celebrates seniors Staff Report Apr 15, 2023

Senior night for the Venice lacrosse was recently held. Seniors include, from left, Kai Miller, John Piroli, Spyridon Strates and Thomas Taylor. PHOTO PROVIDED by CELESTE MARIE

Kai Miller competes in lacrosse for Venice's team this season. PHOTO PROVIDED

VENICE — The Venice boys lacrosse team ended their season with a loss in District Tournament on Wednesday night.The team won four matches during the year, including one in the playoffs, before falling 7-2, to Riverview. The Indians, 4-11, had four seniors on the squad during the year, including Kai Miller, John Piroli, Spyridon Strates and Thomas Taylor.Jeffrey Alte led the team with 20 goals during the year. Senior John Piroli added 13 and Colby Francolini had 10 during the season.
