This former medical office, at 959 E. Venice Ave., is one of six properties one of Patrick Byrne’s limited liability company bought a year ago. The sign truck out front solicits whistleblowers regarding the 2020 election.
The Jan. 6 Select Committee showcased videos of Venice property owner Patrick Byrne and Englewood resident Michael Flynn being escorted by members of Oathkeepers in the days before the Jan. 6 riots in Washington, D.C. Byrne is expected to testify to the committee on Friday.
VENICE — According to numerous media reports, Venice property owner Patrick Byrne is scheduled to meet behind closed doors with the House committee investigating the events of Jan. 6.
Byrne, a Donald Trump ally, was a participant in a December 2020 meeting among the then-president and a number of advisers at which ways to overturn that year’s presidential election were discussed, reports say.
That was also among some of the testimony Tuesday from the Select Committee, which had witnesses saying Byrne and Michael Flynn, an Englewood resident and former Army lieutenant general, met with Trump trying to come up with ways of keeping Trump in power.
He was also a major financial supporter of the Cyber Ninja audit of the Arizona results, which confirmed Joe Biden’s victory in the state.
And he’s the owner of six properties in Sarasota County purchased a year ago by a limited liability company for more than $10.4 million: three houses and a condo in the Oaks, in Osprey; a former medical office in Venice; and a house in Gran Paradiso, in North Port’s Wellen Park.
None of the residential properties has a homestead exemption on it, according to the Sarasota County Property Appraiser’s office. Byrne’s LinkedIn profile states he lives in Salt Lake City.
Byrne is the former CEO of online shopping company Overstock.com, a post he stepped down from in 2019 after acknowledging he had been in a romantic relationship with Marina Butina, a suspected Russian spy.
He claimed that the FBI was using him to collect information on Butina, reports at the time say.
Butina pleaded guilty to a felony charge of conspiracy to act as an unregistered foreign agent and spent several months in a federal corrections facility before being deported to Russia, according to media reports.
Business Insider reported in September that Byrne continued to support her financially after her return to Russia, where she was elected as a member of Vladimir Putin’s party to the lower house of the Federal Assembly of Russia last year.
It is unclear to what Byrne will testify to on Friday, but he would be another in a growing list of Trump allies who have spoken with the committee.
