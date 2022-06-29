If there is a need, there is a Lion — that is the rallying cry of Lions International and the Venice Lions Club.
Ask anyone, and they will tell you that Lions Clubs offer vision care. They may have seen the “Big Lion” in the Halloween and Christmas parades or Lions helping with Eggstravaganza.
But in addition to its public presence, Venice Lions are busy behind the scenes supporting local and international organizations and non-profits to the tune of almost $74,000 in the past year.
As its fiscal year ends, the Venice Lions Club awarded almost $25,000 to non-profit organizations serving all of Florida and the region: the Florida Lions Eye Bank, Florida School for the Deaf and Blind, Leader Dogs, Southeastern Guide Dogs, Florida Diabetes Camp, and vision screening for children in Venice pre-schools.
Awards to local nonprofits totaled $48,964: All-Faiths Food Bank and local food pantries, Big Brothers and Big Sisters, Boys and Girls Clubs, Twig, the Warehouse, Garden Elementary, Challenger Baseball and Lions Little League, and others.
Family Promise of South Sarasota County was awarded $10,000 for its affordable homes project.
Six high school seniors received $1,500 scholarships, and $5,000 helped the refugees from the war in Ukraine.
The Venice Lions Club is the oldest service club in Venice. The club will soon celebrate its 75th anniversary. It welcomes everyone with a heart for service to join them in making a difference in the lives of many.
For information about the Venice Lions Club, call 941-486-6065.
