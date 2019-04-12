Erin Silk, chief executive officer of Venice MainStreet (VMS), announced this week she has accepted a role with the Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota County and will be leaving on April 27.
Last year VMS organized 50 events to encourage residents and visitors to support the businesses and restaurants in the downtown historic district during the chaotic period of red tide and ongoing construction.
“When I first started at Venice MainStreet, we had 150 members, we now have 380,” said Silk. “The staff is 3 full time people and we have 100 volunteers.”
Nick Flerlage, Venice VMS board president stated in an email, since Erin joined VMS, she has been a valuable and well-respected member of the VMS family. Her work, contribution, and dedication are greatly appreciated. We will miss Erin's vision, charm, professionalism, empathy and strength. We respect her decision and wish her all the best as she embarks on this new chapter of her career.
Arriving in Venice in January, 2015, Silk said how very fortunate she was to obtain the job with VMS. During the recession she had studied at Towson University in Columbia, MD, obtaining a Bachelor’s in Business Administration with a concentration in Management. At the time she launched a non-profit animal rescue and worked two jobs waiting tables.
Following a period as project manager with a Baltimore Pet Products company she applied for the Venice position. Her local knowledge was a major benefit having stayed regularly with relatives for the previous 10 years.
“I learned to scuba dive off Venice beach,” Silk said when she arrived. “In Baltimore I was ready for a change and jumped at this opportunity to live in Venice”
As she leaves for her new career, she will be remembered for her willingness to respect each and every merchant, restauranteur, and businessperson throughout this area. Always available to answer emails, calls, texts and find the time to meet and listen.
Among her achievements was the replacing the existing Main Street sign at the entrance to West Venice Avenue with an electronic sign which can be changed from the office.
“I have come to love Venice MainStreet beyond words and I believe so much in its mission. Although I am leaving, I will continue to be a part of the Venice community. Thank you for the wonderful time with Venice MainStreet, the amazing support now and in the future. It was an honor to serve as its CEO. See you around Venice,” said Silk.
