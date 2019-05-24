Kara Morgan is the new chief executive officer of Venice MainStreet. The appointment was announced Friday and she will start next week.
With over 15 years of experience in nonprofit management and development, Morgan has tackled large projects, such as capital growth campaigns and federal grants to navigating everyday challenges, like building awareness and visitor engagement.
Originally from Wisconsin, she became a Venice resident in 2015 and has lived in Sarasota County since 2007. Most recently she served as director of development of Art Center Sarasota and previously deputy director of Historic Spanish Point for seven years.
She holds Bachelor of Arts degrees in Education and Youth Studies, and Art History, from Beloit College and a Master of Arts degree from John Hopkins University.
“We were impressed by Kara’s proven ability to connect with everyone from small to large businesses and are excited to bring her into the MainStreet community,” said Nick Flerlage, President of VMS Board of Directors. “Kara’s arrival marks another moment of growth for Venice MainStreet and an opportunity for us to expand the services we offer. She will quickly become the go-to contact for downtown business owners and a recognizable face around the city.”
Starting with Venice MainStreet, Inc. on Tuesday, May 28th, Morgan said she is eager to connect with the Venice business community, which she praised as both passionate and resilient.
“MainStreet is an asset to residents and visitors of historic downtown Venice. It offers collaborations and connections for business, cultural organizations, local government, and individuals.” Morgan said. “As I start this new journey, there is a positive energy of change occurring in Venice, and I’m excited about what we can all accomplish working together.”
“Kara’s experience allows her to approach challenges from multiple points of view, understanding marketing and communications strategies, but she can also relate to the daily issues that face business owners each week,” said Flerlage,
Morgan resides in Venice with her husband and son. She enjoys cooking for family and friends utilizing ingredients from the local farmers market, visiting museums as an avid history lover, and spending time outdoors at the beach or parks.
