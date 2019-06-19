After months of a devastating red tide outbreak last year, Venice’s ranking on a list of best beach towns was likely to change, and it did.
It went up.
The city is now 10th in WalletHub’s list of best oceanfront towns, out of 146 cities evaluated. A list of best lakefront towns has 46 entries.
According to the online financial services company, together the two lists include all cities with a population between 10,000 and 150,000 and at least one beach listed on TripAdvisor.
Venice ranked 15th last year.
All the towns were evaluated in six broad categories: affordability; weather; safety; economy; education and health; and quality of life.
Venice’s ranking improved in all of them.
The biggest jump was in affordability. Ranked 52nd last year, the city moved all the way up to 21st this year.
There wasn’t as much room for improvement in weather, but Venice still gained two places, moving from 10th to 8th.
Other highlights from the list:
At the top — Naples was named the best oceanfront town, moving up from No. 2 last year and displacing Lahaina, Hawaii. Traverse City, Michigan, repeated as the best lakefront town.
At the bottom — Holiday, Florida, was the lowest-ranked oceanfront town, while Morgan City, Louisiana, was again the lowest-ranked lakefront town.
Sunshine State shines — 45 Florida cities made the lists: 43 oceanfront towns and two lakefront towns.
We’re better than … — only two Florida cities ranked ahead of Venice: Naples and Sarasota, at No. 6. Among the places Venice outranks are St. Augustine (31st); Key West (43rd); Marco Island (47th); Clearwater (54th); Miami Beach (57th); and Daytona Beach (132nd).
Housing costs, a component of affordability, hurt Key West; the city ranked 144th. It came in at 139th in weather, possibly a reflection of its vulnerability to hurricanes.
Daytona Beach suffered from low rankings for median household income (142nd) and crime (111th, but tied for last).
Kudos to Sarasota — besides ranking sixth nationally (and second in the state), Sarasota again tied for first in nightlife establishments per capita, restaurants per capita and coffee shops per capita, contributing to a No. 3 quality-of-life ranking.
What was evaluated? Besides housing costs, affordability included median household income and property taxes.
Weather measures included flood risk and hurricane storm surge risk as well as water temperature.
Safety measures included both the violent crime rate and the property crime rate.
Economic measures included the unemployment rate, population and income growth and the foreclosure rate.
Education and health measures included the school system, the public hospital system and air, drinking water and beach water quality. Despite red tide, Venice improved from 20th to 17th for its beach water.
Quality of life included measures ranging from the average commute time to work to the number of festivals per capita.
See the full study at WalletHub.com
