VENICE — A 19-year-old Venice man is in the Sarasota County Jail facing multiple felony charges arising out of his relationship with a 16-year-old girl.
Johnathan David Nemetz, 300 block of Hillview Road, was arrested April 7 on charges of aggravated stalking, for following the victim after the issuance of an injunction for protection against sexual violence; interference with the custody of a minor; and lewd and lascivious battery on a victim age 12-16.
A charge of possession of child pornography was added Friday after a forensic examination of his phone revealed nude photos of the victim.
The investigation is continuing, a Venice Police Department probable cause affidavit states, and "more charges may be added."
According to the affidavit from the arrest in April, the victim's father learned last December that she and Nemetz had been engaged in a sexual relationship since August.
She was 15 at the time but had lied about her age, so he "did not want to press charges," the affidavit states.
He told them they were no longer allowed to see each other, and Nemetz agreed, it says, but he was found in the victim's bedroom in boxer shorts and a tank top a month later.
Questioned then by the police, Nemetz said the relationship was consensual, according to the affidavit.
Rather than "ruin Johnathan's life" with charges, the father filed for a protective injunction, it says.
A year-long injunction was entered on Feb. 2 with Nemetz' agreement after he waived a hearing. It allowed Nemetz to possess firearms, the affidavit states, noting that without a hearing the judge wasn't aware of statements he had made about "shooting up a school and kidnapping someone."
On April 9, the father reported to the VPD that the victim and Nemetz were still in a relationship and that she was missing.
An investigation showed that the victim had told her parents she was going to spend the night with a friend but was picked up from there by Nemetz and spent the night with him.
The friend picked the victim up the next morning and was told by Nemetz "if you tell anyone I do have a gun at my house," according to the affidavit.
In custody, Nemetz denied knowing where the victim was and said he hadn't spoken to her since before the court proceeding "even though as your affiant typed this affidavit (blank) was shown calling Johnathan's phone," the affidavit states.
Nemetz declined to allow the VPD to access his phone, so a search warrant was obtained on May 3. The images of child pornography were found the next day after processing by the VPD Digital Forensics Lab.
Bond is set at $400,000, according to Sheriff's Office records, which show Nemetz faces arraignment on the original charges on May 26 and the newest charge on June 16.
If released, he'll be required to wear a tracking device.
