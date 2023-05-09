VENICE — A 19-year-old Venice man is in the Sarasota County Jail facing multiple felony charges arising out of his relationship with a 16-year-old girl.

Johnathan David Nemetz, 300 block of Hillview Road, was arrested April 7 on charges of aggravated stalking, for following the victim after the issuance of an injunction for protection against sexual violence; interference with the custody of a minor; and lewd and lascivious battery on a victim age 12-16.


   
