Police lights

VENICE - A 72-year-old Venice man riding a moped was killed in a single vehicle crash late Sunday, according to authorities. 

According to the news release, next of kin has not been notified. 

The man was eastbound on the moped about 11:25 p.m. Sunday along Pineview Drive near Appian Way in Venice East. 

His vehicle slowed and overturned, according to a news release from Florida Highway Patrol. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was not wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation. 

