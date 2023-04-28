VENICE — Terry Freeman is being held without bond in the Sarasota County Jail on four counts of lewd or lascivious behavior involving a minor.

Freeman, 61, of the 100 block of Tanager Road, Venice, is accused of lewd or lascivious molestation by an offender over 18 on a victim under 12; lewd or lascivious conduct by an offender over 18 on a victim under 12; and two counts of lewd or lascivious exhibition by an offender over 18 on a victim under 16.


   
