VENICE — Terry Freeman is being held without bond in the Sarasota County Jail on four counts of lewd or lascivious behavior involving a minor.
Freeman, 61, of the 100 block of Tanager Road, Venice, is accused of lewd or lascivious molestation by an offender over 18 on a victim under 12; lewd or lascivious conduct by an offender over 18 on a victim under 12; and two counts of lewd or lascivious exhibition by an offender over 18 on a victim under 16.
He was arrested April 25.
According to the Sheriff's Office probable cause affidavit, in a sworn interview in September the victim said the molestation began when they were 9 and continued for about two or three years.
An unidentified person bought an RV, it states, and encouraged the victim to spend more time with Freeman, so they would have "sleepovers" in it.
During them, they would sometimes play the "wedgie game," the victim said, with Freeman giving them wedgies while exposing himself.
He also engaged in sex acts "multiple" times with them while they watched movies.
The victim said the molestation stopped around the time they were in the fifth grade.
The affidavit states that text messages and a letter obtained during the investigation indicate that an unidentified person close to the victim "was aware something happened but did not know what and chose to ignore it" because Freeman was providing needed financial support.
Information in the PCA regarding a controlled call the victim made from the Sheriff's Office to Freeman in January is redacted, but the cover sheet provided with it indicates material has been withheld under a Florida statute that exempts confessions from disclosure.
Freeman's arraignment is scheduled for June 9. Court records show he's been assigned a public defender on an interim basis.
