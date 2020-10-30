VENICE — A Venice man was arrested on allegations he kidnapped and beat another man after the victim was found bound by zip ties in the middle of a busy intersection.
Authorities received calls about 6:30 a.m. Thursday about a a man with zip ties binding both hands in the intersection of River Road and South Tamiami Trail.
Franklin J. Pancek, 42, of the 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail was arrested by deputies after allegedly threatening to kill and rape a man, court records show.
Pancek and an unidentified man beat, bound and gagged the victim for several hours, with items including a safe and a pole, the probable cause affidavit states.
The victim was able to escape while the attackers were distracted.
When deputies responded to the intersection, they found four zip ties on the man, one on each hand and ankle, and tape around his neck, according to the affidavit.
The victim told deputies he was tied and beaten up at "Stephanie's house," inside Myakka Mobile Home Park near the intersection, where he suffered lacerations to his face, neck, wrists and ankles.
The man told deputies he stole items from Stephanie's house and called her to return them, court records show. The man showed up to an unknown residence in North Port, where he told deputies he was kidnapped at gunpoint and taken to Stephanie's house by Stephanie Draine, Melissa Arthur, and an unknown man.
The victim was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where he spent two days. Among his injuries, the victim had a shattered eye sockets, the affidavit states.
According to records, Pancek initially told deputies he only heard of the incident through conversation at the residence. When pressed, Pancek told deputies he was present when the victim was bound and battered. He told deputies after the victim escaped, he went to a wooded area to retrieve the victim's backpack and placed it inside the residence.
Pancek was arrested and charged with false imprisonment, aggravated battery without intent to kill, and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm or disability.
Pancek has along history with local authorities with 11 criminal cases, including aggravated assault, battery, trespassing, larceny, drug possession and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
He is being held without bond.
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
