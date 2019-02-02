A Venice man was arrested for crimes he allegedly committed in December, including a road rage incident that could have seriously injured another man.
According to Sarasota County Sheriff Office reports:
On Dec. 20, at 2:20 p.m., Abdual Hakeem Boyd, 43, was driving his wife’s 2004 Pontiac sedan, reportedly cutting cars off while swerving through traffic. A man driving a Toyota gave Boyd a hand gesture.
At the intersection of U.S. 41 and Laurel Road, Boyd pulled up behind the Toyota and reportedly hit the vehicle, slamming the Toyota’s tailgate so hard it fell off its hinges.
An argument ensured, with Boyd threatening the Toyota driver’s life.
As the Toyota driver reattached the tailgate to his truck, Abdula accelerated his vehicle and pinned the man’s legs against the back of the truck. Then backed off, and sped off. The victim was not injured.
Boyd was arrested on Jan. 28 and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond was not immediately available.
Also on Jan. 28, Boyd was arrested for crimes allegedly committed on Dec. 8, 2018, when he reportedly stole his former neighbor’s car keys and credit card, wracking up $458 in charges.
Boyd was previously arrested Jan. 8 for contempt of court for violating a domestic protection order and resisting an officer.
Caught in the act
An Osprey man was arrested after police witnessed him allegedly punching another man in the face.
According to a Sarasota Police Department report:
Two policemen on foot patrol heard a loud disturbance coming from an alley behind a parking garage on Palm Avenue in Sarasota. They witnessed a man push another man against a concrete wall and strike him multiple times in the face. The officers gave verbal commands to stop but the defendant ignored them until they were 10 feet away, then he ran. Police escorted the defendant to the ground. The victim refused to press charges.
Taylor Whitehead, 23, 1700 block of Highland Road, Osprey, was charged with domestic battery, andresisting or obstructing an officer without violence. Bond was not immediately available.
Dining out turns dangerous
A South Venice man saw someone in a restaurant, come up behind the victim, placed him in a choke hold, and then punched him in the head a couple of times, according to a Venice Police Department report.
The defendant admitted to an officer he committed the act on Jan. 17, around 8 p.m., at 117 W. Venice Avenue in Venice, which was witnesses by others.
Jason Hopkins, 20, 4700 block of Egret Road, Venice, was charged with aggravated battery. Bond was set at $500.
No reason was provided as to what instigated the incident.
Respect
A Nokomis resident with unknown immigration status was arrested for domestic battery by strangulation.
According to a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrest report:
On Jan. 26, the man and woman were arguing for unknown reasons in their residence when the man choked the woman nearly unconscious. Another witness in the residence came out of a bedroom and stopped the fight. Both women were kicked out by the man, who said his “significant other” had disrespected him.
Mateo Martinez-Avalos, 42, 800 block of Padua Court, Nokomis was arrested Jan. 28 and charged with domestic battery by strangulation. Bond was set at $7,500. He has four previous arrests for driving without a valid license.
Not talking
A man visiting from India was arrested after he allegedly roughed up a woman.
According to a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office report:
On Jan. 28, around 8:30 a.m., 911 was called to the Food Mart on Albee Road. As a deputy entered the store, the defendant and victim quickly separated and walked in different directions. Neither responded to initial questions about the call. The female victim with a ripped shirt was shaking and crying, but refused to state what the argument was about or what else transpired. The defendant admitted he grabbed the victim by the shirt and pushed her.
Nileshkumar Narandas Patel, 41, 100 block of Toscavilla Blvd., Nokomis, was arrested and charged with battery. Bond was set at $500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
George Cavazos, 48, 1800 block of Siesta Drive, Sarasota. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
Brian Teague, 33, 100 block of Gulf Club Lane, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Matthew Whipple, 20, 1300 block of Cypress Ave., Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Anthony Fraley, 37, 200 block of Conrad Road, Venice. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $1,500.
Brian Moorman, 49, 500 block of Auburn Lake Circle, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
— Compiled by News Editor Greg Giles
