VENICE — A elderly Venice man allegedly possessed more than 160 images depicting child pornography of ages ranging from infant to 15 years old, according to authorities.
During the course of the investigation, he reportedly admitted to sexually abusing two young girls separately more than a decade ago.
David Lennon, 80, of the 800 block of Exuma Avenue in Venice, was charged with 40 counts of possessing obscene material depicting child sex conduct.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about an image depicting child pornography uploaded to a Microsoft server, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The IP address associated to the tip allegedly belonged to Lennon.
"When asked why he would possess the image, David replied 'It's sex,'" stated an affidavit.
Lennon allegedly possessed more than 160 images of child pornography on his computer, a report stated.
Victims of the images ranged in age from newborn to 15 years old, according to a report.
Since more than one of the images found depicts a child under the age of 5, each charge was enhanced to the next degree higher, according to an affidavit.
In 2005, Lennon was a suspect for lewd and lascivious molestation with a 5-year-old victim, stated a report. He was not prosecuted for that case.
However, he allegedly mentioned the case during the recent investigation and talked about inappropriately touching a 6-year-old more than 30 years ago, stated a report.
Lennon was released from custody on a $40,000 bond. His arraignment is June 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.