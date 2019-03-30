VENICE — A Venice man was arrested Wednesday after being found in possession of child pornography, authorities said.
Jonathan Ricca, 40, of 1878 Mesic Hammock Way in Stoneybrook, was arrested after he downloaded child pornography, shared images and videos with detectives and several images and videos were found on his phone, according to Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Police reports show an IP address linked to Ricca had been used to download files that were determined to be child pornography between December 2018 and March 19. The computer was used to download files that detectives determined was child porn, authorities said.
Detectives made contact with Ricca in February through peer to peer computer based communication. Between Feb. 15 and March 26 detectives had communication with Ricca where he shared several files, reports show.
During the communication, Ricca shared three videos with detectives, depicting sexual conduct and sexual battery on minors.
On Wednesday, detectives served Ricca with a search warrant at his home, where he removed and tried to conceal a MicroSD card from his Samsung phone. An examination of the SD card found hundreds of images and videos of child pornography, the report states.
Detectives found that Ricca was in possession of at least 40 images and videos of child porn on the SD card he tried to conceal from detectives during the search, authorities said.
Ricca was taken into custody and booked into Sarasota County Jail on 40 counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of transmission of child pornography.
As of Thursday, Ricca remains in Sarasota County Jail with no bond.
