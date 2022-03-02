NOKOMIS — A 66-year-old Venice man trying to walk across U.S. 41 in Nokomis died after being hit by a vehicle Friday, according to authorities.

The accident occurred near the intersection of Gulf Avenue and Tamiami Trail at 7:44 p.m., according the Florida Highway Patrol.

The right front of the vehicle, driven by a 21-year-old Citra man, struck the pedestrian as he was crossing the northbound lanes.

The Venice man was transported from the scene by EMS but later was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

Northbound lanes of Tamiami Trail in that area were shut down while the crash scene was being examined Friday.

