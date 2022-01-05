Robert Ray Edington

SARASOTA — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported a Venice man died in the jail's custody on Dec. 30.

Robert Ray Edington, 66, of the 5200 block of Kent Road in Venice, was at the Sarasota County Correctional Facility since October 2021 for probation violation.

On Dec. 30, Edington was transported to the hospital for a series of medical issues.

Early the next morning, Sarasota Memorial Hospital notified the Sheriff's Office that he died.

Based on Edington's medical history, detectives believed he may have died from medical-related illness; however, an official cause of death will come from the Medical Examiner's Office.

