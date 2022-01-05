topical Venice man dies in jail custody STAFF REPORT Jan 5, 2022 Jan 5, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SARASOTA — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported a Venice man died in the jail's custody on Dec. 30.Robert Ray Edington, 66, of the 5200 block of Kent Road in Venice, was at the Sarasota County Correctional Facility since October 2021 for probation violation.On Dec. 30, Edington was transported to the hospital for a series of medical issues.Early the next morning, Sarasota Memorial Hospital notified the Sheriff's Office that he died.Based on Edington's medical history, detectives believed he may have died from medical-related illness; however, an official cause of death will come from the Medical Examiner's Office. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now 'My Pillow Guy' Mike Lindell to visit Venice on Sunday Venice's ambulance coverage is shifting Story on minor Allegiant plane mishap is most-read The subtle seasons of Venice Downtown Wellen Park vendors lining up, one year to go Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now 'My Pillow Guy' Mike Lindell to visit Venice on Sunday Venice's ambulance coverage is shifting Story on minor Allegiant plane mishap is most-read The subtle seasons of Venice Downtown Wellen Park vendors lining up, one year to go Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.