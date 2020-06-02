A well-loved artist and farmers market vendor who spent his time between Venice and New England died in a motorcycle crash near Woodsboro, Maryland.
George “Ashley” Gray, 48, of Venice, died May 27 after his motorcycle collided with a forage harvester north of Woodsboro, according to a Maryland State Police ews release.
Gray was driving a BMW motorcycle around 7:30 p.m. when the crash occurred. He died a short time later at a hospital. The driver of the harvester was not injured.
Fred Whitehouse, who manages the Phillippi Farmer’s Market in Sarasota with his wife Grace, said Gray was a well-liked vendor at the Phillippi, Venice and Englewood Farmer’s Markets.
“He sold roasted nuts (in a booth he called Nuts For Art) that he would roast right there at the market. He was really an exceptional artist, though. He had a gallery on Miami Avenue in Venice for a short time, and had one he would occasionally open in Rangeley, Maine,” Whitehouse said.
“He was one of the most likable, congenial guys. Never groused about world events or politics. Ashley was one of the most liked vendors on the market. His passing was quite a shock to everybody,” Whitehouse said. “He was a fee spirit, happy-go-lucky guy. An interesting guy who liked to laugh. He liked to wear black and always wore a big shark’s tooth around his neck.”
Lee Perron, manager with the Venice and Englewood Farmer’s Markets, said he shared the new of Gray’s death with local vendors.
“What a loss of a young, gifted and beautiful Christian man. He is absolutely with the Father, Son and Holy Spirit for eternity. We all loved him,” Perron said.
His Legacy.com obituary states Gray was born June 7, 1971, in Washington, D.C. He was the son to Mason W. Gray IV and Hannah Tyson Lee Sharp Gray. He is survived by his father; his son, Tyson; two brothers; his son’s mother and other friends and relatives.
Memorial service will be held at Hilton Funeral Home in Barnesville, Maryland, at a later time.
A GoFundMe campaign was to cover funeral costs and start a trust fund for Gray’s 13-year-old son.
“Ashley was such a light in our lives. He was an amazing son, brother, uncle, father, and friend loved by all,” Gray’s niece, Ashlyn Gray, wrote. “Ashley had a way about him that could make everyone, even a stranger, feel welcomed. He was truly a kind and genuine soul who illuminated every room he walked into. His tragic passing has left my family with a big hole in our hearts.”
To donate, go to GoFundMe.com/f/in-memory-of-ashley-gray.
