As people get older, many of them tend to become a little more introspective, which increases levels of self-awareness and allows them to take an honest assessment of the positives in their lives, and the areas where they could use some improvement.
Ideally, the search for getting more out of the gift of life never ends. There are folks of all ages who are still seeking their true purpose, but daily chaos and distractions sometimes take away from the time needed to find it.
The Search for Aliveness is a new internet documentary series created by Vito Pellicano, a Venice resident. In the series, host and narrator Chad Gabriel travels around the world to meet inspiring people and share their diverse stories about what they are doing to feel “alive.” The idea is that through their accounts, viewers will be invited to slow down, reflect and begin making choices to increase their own “aliveness.”
Pellicano said that he was inspired to come up with his concept for the documentary series by Jay Tuthill, the owner of the company he works for, the Tuthill Corporation.
“Our owner loves his employees and really wants them to pursue the lives they want to live,” he said. “He started a new department, Wake the World, that was centered around the culture of our company, and because of my love of film, we decided to start this new documentary series. My job as Tuthill’s explorer is to help share what we learn inside our four walls with the world.”
Pillicano has worked with Tuthill, an Illinois-based manufacturer of pumps, meters, vacuum systems and blowers, since 2007. He started out with the company as a web designer and worked his way into branding. With his new role, he was able to move to the much warmer Venice last summer, where he and his family now have their home base.
In The Search for Aliveness, Tuthill’s creative team — made up of Tuthill’s Sherpa of Purpose, Chad Gabriel (host and narrator), Awareness Activator, Erica Magda (director of photography), and Pellicano (creator and director) — travels the world interviewing individuals from different backgrounds, races, cultures, etc. to see if there is commonality in aliveness. The series is still in production and is being created to encourage people to slow down and think about what makes them feel alive amidst their fast-paced lives.
Pellicano said that the team, along with Jay Tuthill, decided together what five characteristics they felt epitomized people who were truly experiencing aliveness.
“Number one, they are present and engaged,” he said. “Two, they have a strong connection with someone or something. Three, they have a sense of purpose. Four, they have energy, and that doesn’t just mean health. And five, they display a full range of emotion.”
When choosing subjects for the first episodes, the company began their search with a worldwide casting call, and today they continue to find participants around the globe to share their perspective on what aliveness means to them. Each selected participant will not only appear in the internet docu-series, but will also be featured on The Search for Aliveness website and social media.
The initial episode aired on Jan. 31, 2019, and the next one is scheduled to be released near the end of March. Pellicano recently returned from Africa, where he interviewed several potential subjects, including a young blind girl with an incredible, inspirational story.
He said that the underlying human truth behind all of the people in the episodes is that we are all on this earth to live our best lives.
“Part of what I want to do in this documentary is to convey that living life fully alive is not just about being happy,” he said. “Everybody has their own journey, and it’s all about becoming a better version of you — to focus on yourself and the life you have.”
To find out more about The Search for Aliveness, to view episodes or to nominate a subject to be featured, visit www.thesearchforaliveness.com. Read about the Tuthill Corporation’s Wake the World initiative at www.waketheworld.com.
