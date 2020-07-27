PUNTA GORDA — A Cape Coral man was killed after he failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into a tractor trailer driven by a Venice man, according to authorities.
The crash took place about 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 25 at the intersection of Taylor Road and South Jones Loop Road on the far south side of Punta Gorda.
According to a news release issued by the Florida Highway Patrol, the 67-year-old victim was driving his sedan westbound on Taylor Road but failed to stop for a stop sign at South Jones Loop Road and crashed into the side of the trailer.
The 76-year-old truck driver from Venice was uninjured.
Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts, according to investigators.
Their identities were withheld per FHP policy.
