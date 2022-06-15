VENICE — Imagine an owl attacking you from behind. Then it happens two more times within six months.
That’s what happened to Venice resident Greg Roberts.
“It’s really strange,” Roberts said while mentioning this had never happened in his over 35 years of living here.
As an avid runner, he goes out early in the morning before the sun rises.
In late November last year, Roberts was running on Venice Avenue near the tennis courts when an owl came up behind him and buzzed by his head. It then turned around and came back at him.
Since nothing happened during the incident, he kept running in that same area like usual.
But then it happened again near Christmas time.
“It came down and scratched me on the head and drew blood,” Roberts said.
He went to urgent care for the scratches with concerns of rabies, but he learned birds don’t carry it.
“It wasn’t a surprise I was attacked by an owl,” he said when he was checked out for the scratches.
Someone told him there was another person attacked by an owl in the same vicinity.
Roberts changed his running route and contacted Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to see if there was something they could do. However, owls are federally protected and the state can’t do anything about it, Roberts mentioned.
“So I just let it go,” he said.
Then last Friday, he was running on La Guna Drive and The Esplanade when it happened again.
It flew up behind him and scratched his head while Roberts tried to keep running toward the Freedom Boat Club for safety. Then it attacked a second time.
“I was bloody,” he said.
This time, he called the police and filed a report just in case this happened to someone else.
“What they do is they attack at dusk or at night,” Roberts said and mentioned that owls come up from behind to attack.
While the local police can’t do anything with the report, Roberts called the FWC again to figure something out after the third attack.
He mentioned it was in the city’s best interest to do something especially if it was a nuisance bird problem.
“People need to know there is an owl out there,” he said.
