Twenty-one steps covering 21 yards in 21 seconds.
Heel click.
Quarter turn.
Heel click.
Pause 21 seconds.
Quarter turn.
Heel click.
Move your rifle to the outside shoulder.
Pause 21 seconds.
Twenty-one steps in the opposite direction.
Repeat for a half hour in the summer, an hour in the winter during the hours Arlington National Cemetery is open, rain or shine, hurricane or blizzard.
Twenty-four hours on, 48 hours off during which you’re preparing for your next 24 hours on, or helping someone else to.
That’s the duty of a sentinel guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
That was Venice Realtor Chris Shiparski’s duty for a year, August 1989 to August 1990.
“I wanted a challenge,” he said. “It was a life-transforming experience.”
‘Perfection’Only soldiers in the 3rd U.S Infantry Regiment — the “Old Guard” — are eligible to volunteer to become a sentinel.
If chosen for a tryout, they go through a trial period of two weeks during which they are introduced to the demands of the duty, physical and mental.
After two weeks they are tested on the changing of the guard procedure, uniform preparation and basic knowledge about the tomb and the cemetery.
Sixty percent fail, according to an Old Guard YouTube video.
Those who pass are assigned to one of three “reliefs” — 10-person teams based on height, to maintain a consistent appearance to the public at the changing of the guard — and are given a training mentor.
Things really get serious then because, as the Sentinel’s Creed states, “My standard will remain perfection.”
Perfect uniform. Perfectly spit-shined shoes. Perfectly maintained rifle. Perfect recall, including the punctuation, of pages and pages of knowledge about the tomb and the cemetery, according to TombGuard.org, the website of the Society of the Honor Guard.
“They want to find out where your breaking point is,” Shiparski said.
Trainees might not get to do a daytime walk for as long as three months, he said, until the Sergeant of the Guard considers them ready. But it takes about six months to be able to test for the Tomb Guard Identification Badge.
Part of the process is a test composed of 100 questions from a list of 300 possibilities. The minimum score to pass is 95 percent, he said.
By that point the attrition rate is about 90 percent, according to the Old Guard video.
That’s why the badge is the second-least-awarded Army identification badge, more common only than the Army Astronaut Badge, according to TombGuard.org.
The first badge was presented in February 1957, though the Old Guard has patrolled the Tomb since just after World War II. More than 60 years later only 667 more badges have been awarded.
Shiparski’s is No. 355.
DedicationThanks to that perfection standard — guards refer to it as “Line 6” — there is no relaxing after receiving the badge.
Shiparski said he never felt comfortable for one day during his year of service.
“But that keeps you on your toes,” he said.
They’re all volunteers, so they can be dismissed at any time for not meeting standards for their uniform, rifle, performance or conduct.
In fact, the badge is the only military badge that can be revoked, including for post-service conduct bringing dishonor to the Tomb, according to TombGuard.org.
“They’re testing everything they can test,” Shiparski said. “There’s very little tolerance for mistakes. If you make a mistake, you pay for it. They want perfection.”
There’s even an inspection on the plaza, in view of the public, before the changing of the guard.
Things are a little less formal after the cemetery closes, he said. Nighttime walks are two hours but sentinels can wear their Army greens.
All walks are observed on closed-circuit TV to uphold standards, however. Let your rifle touch the plaza, for example, and you’ll be dismissed, he said.
The stress can cause attrition even among badge holders, he said, recalling a time when there were only three sentinels on his 10-person relief.
The average term on the guard is about a year, he said, and to do that “you really have to be dedicated to the mission.”
For him, it was the fact that on every pass by the tomb he was paying tribute to people who had preceded him in the service, gone off to war and died.
What really brought it home to him, he said, was when a Navy commander reached across the chain that keeps the public back to deposit a rose near the tomb.
“He said, ‘Thank you for honoring my fallen brothers,’” Shiparski recalled.
“It was the most honorable duty in my six years in the military,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.