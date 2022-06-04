VENICE — If you needed a new kidney, the first potential living donors you’d look to would be your immediate family.
Among your father, mother and brother you’d almost certainly find a match, right?
But suppose none of them is even eligible to donate. How do you ask someone else to give up a vital organ, even if it’s technically a “spare”?
That’s the situation Matthew Cipolla, 24, is in as he copes with end-stage renal disease brought on by Alport syndrome, a rare genetic condition that affects the body’s production of type IV collagen, which is essential to the proper functioning of kidneys, eyes and ears.
He got his first hearing aids in second grade.
“I remember them,” he said. “They were big and green” — his favorite color.
Perhaps 200,000 people in the U.S. have the disease, according to the Alport Syndrome Foundation.
Matthew was diagnosed when he was a toddler because he had blood in his diaper, his mother, Kathy, said. Testing showed both blood and protein in his urine, which are the most common symptoms of the disease.
It was confirmed by genetic testing at Walter Reed Army Medical Center when his father, who’s in the Air Force, was stationed in Washington, D.C.
“It was very overwhelming at first,” Kathy said.
Alport syndrome is a progressive disease for which there’s no cure. Symptoms are managed as appropriate, often with blood pressure medication, diuretics and a diet focused on limiting the intake of fluids, sodium, phosphorus and potassium.
Matthew is supposed to consume no more than 1,200 milliliters of fluids a day — about 40 ounces.
Eventually, the kidneys fail and a transplant is necessary. Fortunately, the disease won’t occur in the donated organ.
Matthew and his family have known from the outset that a transplant was in his future, but they believed it was years away … until he was admitted to the hospital in March with symptoms that included headaches and chest pain.
He was discharged and almost immediately readmitted to undergo emergency dialysis, he said. He’s been undergoing the procedure three times a week ever since.
He will soon be switching to peritoneal dialysis through a port surgically implanted in his stomach. It can be done at home while he’s sleeping, he said, but it will have to be done every day until he gets a new kidney.
There are two ways for that to happen: donation from a donor who has died or from someone living.
Matthew goes in for his first transplant evaluation June 16. He’ll learn then if he’s a candidate, which would put him on a national list … with 100,000 other people looking for a new kidney.
The wait would be an estimated five to eight years.
“I really don’t want to do PD (peritoneal dialysis) for five to eight years,” he said.
A living donation — humans only need one kidney — would be a huge shortcut, and would actually be more beneficial, as such organs last longer, giving him a greater life expectancy. Even so, because he’s so young he’ll likely need another kidney at some point, Kathy said.
No one in his family can donate to him, or anyone else, however.
Father Mark was the carrier of the abnormal gene, eliminating him as a donor.
Kathy received a stent to treat kidney stones, so she has only one “normal” kidney; donating it would put her at risk of someday needing a transplant herself.
And brother Mark Jr. also has the disease and will need his own transplant eventually.
That’s why his family has launched a quest to find Matthew a kidney from a live donor.
Kidneys are the most-donated organs by living donors, but even so only about 6,500 were donated last year — life-changing for the recipients but meeting only a small portion of the need.
The Cipollas are reaching out through social media to broaden the pool of potential donors, and to bring awareness of the need for organ donations in general.
They’ve created a Facebook page and are asking people to like and share it, hoping to use the platform to take their cause nationwide.
Matthew said he hopes to find a donor among the people he knows, from the places he’s lived during his father’s Air Force career and his own time in college.
The basic qualifications are just to be 18 or older and in good health.
“I’ve been trying to express to people, don’t rule yourself out,” Kathy said.
Step one in the evaluation process is a blood test to determine whether you’re compatible with the intended recipient. That’s followed by further medical testing and other evaluations, including psychological and financial.
The recipient’s insurance generally covers the cost of surgery, as in Matthew’s case, but food and lodging may be involved if the donor has to travel, Kathy said.
If all systems are go, surgery is scheduled. The procedure takes about three to five hours, with a hospital stay of up to a week.
Donors can typically return to normal activity after about six weeks, generally without restrictions, though a doctor may advise against contact sports.
Their remaining kidney will grow to compensate for the missing one.
Matthew said he’s planning to dance out of the hospital to “We Are the Champions” after surgery, and then enjoy two Mountain Dews and some sour gummies — treats that aren’t allowed now.
He’s looking forward to having the energy to get back to outdoor activities, including visits to water parks.
“I can’t wait to do belly flops,” he said.
Mainly, he just wants to adjust to being a normal 24-year-old.
But it all depends on finding a donor.
“We’re really relying on the goodness of people’s hearts,” Kathy said.
