VENICE — A Venice man convicted last year of making death threats to three members of Congress was sentenced Tuesday to 15 months in federal prison.
Frank Anthony Pezzuto, 73, was also ordered by U.S. District Judge William F. Jung to pay a fine of $7,500, according to a Justice Department news release.
A federal jury found Pezzuto guilty last November of transmitting threatening communications in interstate commerce. He faced a maximum penalty of five years.
The evidence at trial showed Pezzuto made calls from his home on Jan. 25, 2020, to U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell's office in which he said he was coming to kill him; to U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff’s office on Jan. 30, 2020, stating that he was a worker for the gang known as MS-13 and that MS-13 was coming to cut off Schiff's head; and on Feb. 3, 2020, U.S. Rep. Ihlan Omar’s office, telling the person who answered the phone: “tell her I’m going to kill her today.”
Pezzuto made these calls with his cellphone but concealed the number and attempted to disguise his voice, the release states. U.S. Capitol Police were able to identify Pezzuto as the caller and confirm the calls had been routed through a cell tower near his home.
“When (federal authorities) came to my house, I said that it will never happen again,” he said to The Daily Sun at the time.
Pezzuto said he is a Vietnam veteran who fights diabetes and other ailments.
“I was drunk out of my mind,” he said. “I don’t remember any of the calls. I have PTSD severely … I really can’t tell you that much.”
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and county clerk websites shows no local arrests or criminal cases for Pezzuto.
