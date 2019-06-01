The Florida Lottery has announced that 45-year-old Javier Diaz has claimed a $2 million dollar prize from the Powerball drawing that was held on May 25.
The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Powerball.
Diaz purchased his winning ticket from the Winn-Dixie located at 1254 Jacaronda Boulevard in Venice. The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Powerball ticket.
The next Powerball drawing will be held today, Saturday, at 10:59 p.m. with an estimated $350 million dollar jackpot.
