Two people were arrested and charged with owning or operating a place for prostitution. They worked at Singapore Spa, 617 South Tamiami Trail, near downtown Venice.

VENICE — Venice police arrested two women May 3 on prostitution-related charges.

Yulan Cai, 62, of the 600 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice, and Dandan Linn, 48, of the 2900 block of Pafko Drive, Sarasota, are accused of deriving support from the proceeds of prostitution, a felony, and owning or operating a place for prostitution, a misdemeanor.

   
