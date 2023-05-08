VENICE — Venice police arrested two women May 3 on prostitution-related charges.
Yulan Cai, 62, of the 600 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice, and Dandan Linn, 48, of the 2900 block of Pafko Drive, Sarasota, are accused of deriving support from the proceeds of prostitution, a felony, and owning or operating a place for prostitution, a misdemeanor.
It's the first offense on each charge for both. Both are free on bond of $7,620.
Both women were born in China and are shown on the probable cause affidavits for their arrests as "legal visitors" in the U.S.
According to the affidavits, their business, Singapore Spa, 617 South Tamiami Trail, Venice, whose website advertises it as a massage parlor, had been under surveillance for several months as a suspected place of prostitution.
An investigation by VPD's Special Investigations Unit discovered online ads for escort and massage services offered by young Asian women that included reviews from customers of the spa, with descriptions of sexual services offered and prices.
"These types of reviews are known to be indicative of an Illicit Massage Business (IMB)," the affidavit states.
Surveillance of the premises showed no female customers frequenting the business, according to the affidavit.
The investigation identified Linn as the owner of the business and Cai as an employee who apparently also lives there. The affidavit says that she was observed "coming out the front door of the Singapore Spa Massage, dress in proactive lingerie, during regular business hours."
Its website says the spa is open daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
When Cai is absent, the affidavit says, Linn is the only employee present, which "suggests that Linn is also participating in sexual acts …."
Bank records obtained under subpoena show more than $34,000 deposited to the business' account from when it was opened in July 2022 through Jan. 10, with an average transaction of $276.88.
Massage rates are $50 for a half hour, $70 for an hour and $120 for an hour and a half, according to the website. The affidavit says most customers are in the spa for 30-45 minutes.
A typical hour-long massage at a legitimate business averages about $70, it says, adding that the spa doesn't appear to sell any merchandise that could account for higher charges.
Payroll checks show Linn was paid more than $13,000 and Cai more than $11,000 as salary or commission.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.