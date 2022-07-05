Ron Feinsod Venice mayor

Venice Mayor Ron Feinsod

VENICE — An unknown person using an anonymous email address sent Jewish slurs and anti-Semitic language to the Venice mayor and told him to kill himself.

The message was emailed to Mayor Ron Feinsod on Saturday and contained statements calling for Jews to leave Florida and the country, among other things.

"We are looking into it," said Venice Police Chief Charlie Thorpe.

The Venice Police are working with the city's computer experts to collect "meta-data," according to an email on the city server.

Thorpe said the message was "concerning to us," but nothing in the direct email was threatening.

However, he said the police department will be following up to see if there is an actual threat outside of what the message stated.

"We will take it to any point we can," Thorpe said.

