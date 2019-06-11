Some of the youngest marines to participate in the 75th D-Day Anniversary at Normandy, France were the 60 members of the Venice Middle School Young Marines unit. They joined hundreds of service people in the remembrance of those fallen at the 75th anniversary of the D-Day attack on the beaches.
The Young Marines marched in the June 6 Parade in St. Mere Eglise to honor the bravery of the men who helped liberate Europe.
From Utah Beach they hiked up to Sainte-Mère-Église to the Normandy remembrance parade. They were assigned to carry the American flag through the parade. Then invited to present the flag to the Mayor while the New York Police Department bagpipes played before some of the 2 million tourists and supporting local French people.
More impactful for these Young Marines was retracing the footsteps of some of the 156,000 Allied troops who landed on the beaches that day. The group visited Omaha Beach seeing the small monument, the first official grave site marking the bloodiest landing on D-Day.
Joining their son and brother PFC Zach Caldwell a member of the young marines in Dunkirk to honor the fallen soldiers were Kelly, Melissa, Brooks and Chase Caldwell. Caldwell Trust Company contributed to the expenses of the visit by the Venice Middle School Young Marines.
