Venice Middle School lockdown

Venice Middle School went into lockdown Tuesday morning after an unknown caller threatened to bring a gun to school.

 GONDOLIER FILE PHOTO

VENICE — Venice Middle School was put under lockdown in regards to threatening remarks made Tuesday morning.

VMS received an outside phone call to the front desk about a threat to the school from an unknown person.

"An unidentified caller made a threat of bringing a gun to the school," VMS Principal Tomas Dinverno said.

The school went into lockdown for a short time, and it was lifted to a limited lockdown by 11:30 a.m.

Extra Sarasota County Schools Police were at VMS Tuesday morning. The school police are working with local law enforcement to further investigate the remarks.

After-school activities were cancelled for the day.

"Students and staff members are safe, and the campus is secured," Dinverno said.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments