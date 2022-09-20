VENICE — A Venice mobile home was "engulfed in flames" with the resident and dog escaping safely early Tuesday morning.
After 5 a.m. on Tuesday, multiple calls were made about a home on fire in the 100 block of Vista Road.
A 69-year-old woman and her dog were able to get out of the house. They were alerted by a smoke detector installed around three years ago through Venice Fire Rescue's fire prevention program, which partnered with the American Red Cross to install smoke detectors in mobile home parks.
"Amazingly, the detector was still chirping through the home being fully engulfed and even after the blaze was extinguished," a news release stated.
Venice Fire Rescue, Venice Police, Nokomis Fire and Sarasota County Fire responded and had the fire under control in minutes, a news release stated.
The resident was treated for minor injuries related to the fire and then released. No other injuries were reported.
Venice Police helped evacuate surrounding homes. While authorities were on scene, a neighboring mobile home began to smoke from radiant heat from the original fire and was extinguished, a release stated.
There are no indications of arson or foul play and the fire is considered accidental with an undetermined origin as of Tuesday morning, a news release stated.
