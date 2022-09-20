Vista Road fire

A mobile home on Vista Road in Venice was destroyed by a fire early Tuesday morning.

VENICE — A Venice mobile home was "engulfed in flames" with the resident and dog escaping safely early Tuesday morning.

Smoke detector

A smoke detector installed through a fire prevention program three years ago alerted a Venice resident to her mobile home on fire. The detector was still chirping after the fire was put out.

After 5 a.m. on Tuesday, multiple calls were made about a home on fire in the 100 block of Vista Road.


Venice home fire

A 69-year-old women and her dog escaped from a fire in their Vista Road home early Tuesday morning.
