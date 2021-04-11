Police lights

A 27-year-old Venice motorcyclist died when he collided with an SUV late Saturday afternoon, April 10, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist, who has not been identified, was traveling south on U.S. 41 in Laurel "at a high rate of speed" around 6 p.m. Saturday when he approached Jessie Harbor Drive, the FHP report said. At this point, an SUV was traveling east on Jessie Harbor Drive and was attempting to turn left to go northbound on U.S. 41.

The SUV was being driven by an 83-year-old Osprey man and had a 79-year-old Osprey woman as a passenger.

The Venice man collided with the left side of the SUV and was thrown from his motorcycle. The SUV rotated and came to rest in the paved median of U.S. 41. The motorcyclist was wearing his helmet.

The crash remains under investigation. The southbound lanes of U.S. 41 were closed until 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

