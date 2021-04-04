Police lights

A 51-year-old Venice man driving a motorcycle at a "high rate of speed" died when he collided with an SUV in Lee County around 1 a.m. early Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Neither the Venice man who died nor the 64-year-old female driver of the SUV have been identified. The motorcyclist was wearing his helmet, according the FHP.

The crash occurred as the motorcyclist was traveling north on U.S. 41. The SUV "attempted to initiate a left turn from 16900 North Cleveland Avenue, onto southbound U.S. 41. As (the SUV) entered the median, (the motorcyclist) swerved left."

The front of the motorcycle collided with the left front of the SUV. The Venice man was thrown from his motorcycle and pronounced dead on the scene.

No other details were offered by the FHP.

