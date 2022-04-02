VENICE — If you think the Venice Municipal Airport has gotten noisier, you’re right.
It’s a result of population growth, Airport Director Mark Cervasio said.
“Just like people are coming in their cars, people are coming in their planes, too,” he said.
The city website says the airport is seeing about 60,000 operations — takeoffs and landings — a year. But the company whose camera system tracks them says 90,000 is a more accurate count.
The cameras are toward the end of the runways, so a plane that doesn’t pass in front of them — say, one performing a “touch-and-go” farther up the runway — doesn’t get counted. And a touch-and-go is two operations.
The airport attracts a lot of pilots for touch-and-gos because it doesn’t have a control tower, a policy paper in favor of one from Venice Aviation Squadron Inc. (VASI) states.
Plus, there’s a flight school based at the airport and a couple of flying clubs with members who give lessons.
More than 200 aircraft are based at the airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration’s most recent count, and many more would be at the airport if there were more than 178 hangars available.
There’s a list of more than 200 plane owners waiting for a hangar and five hangar projects in the capital improvement program, Cervasio said, but insufficient state funding to build them.
The Florida Department of Transportation picks up 80% of the cost when money is available, with the city paying the balance.
The airport can earn its share back through rent in about four years, Cervasio said, but only if it’s spending “20-cent dollars.”
“Without an 80% grant, it just doesn’t pay to do it,” he said, and the agency has said there will be no money for hangars for a while.
A man with a background in aviation who considered building hangars came to the same conclusion, he said — the numbers don’t work.
It’s not unusual to hear from the occasional “tire-kicker” — someone exploring the possibility of starting a business at the airport, Cervasio said.
Businesses already there include Sarasota Avionics & Maintenance; Venice Aircraft Interiors; Florida Flight Training Center and Florida Flight Maintenance; and Suncoast Maintenance Center and Suncoast Air Center, including the Suncoast Cafe.
Also based at the airport is Agape Flights, a nonprofit missionary organization that flies supplies to the Caribbean.
Leases are a big part of keeping the airport in the black, Cervasio said. The airport has to be self-sufficient under FAA rules, and as a city enterprise fund it can’t be subsidized by tax revenue.
“We’re really careful that the airport stays self-sufficient,” he said.
The hotel project affiliated with Suncoast Air Center that’s proposed for the former circus portion of the airport property will be moving forward after a long delay, Cervasio said. The group has its financing lined up and is getting ready to go before the Planning Commission.
The latest concept plans also call for medical offices, two restaurants and a small arena for Tito Gaona, whose trapeze school currently occupies part of the property, he said.
Gaona had agreed to relocate the school but doing so would cost him his grandfathered status in his current location and require the new one to comply with city code, including the installation of permanent restrooms, Cervasio said.
The expense would be burdensome, he said, “so we’ve been leaving him alone.”
The work being done at the airport currently is the extension of taxiway Echo, to provide a taxiway the full length of runway 5-23.
The runway itself is scheduled for rehabilitation, but not until Fiscal Year 2027. Runway 13-31, however, is programmed for rehab next year, and while the money isn’t guaranteed, the project will be favorably reviewed because it’s for safety, Cervasio said.
The federal government will pay 90% of the cost, with the state and the city splitting the other 10%.
The other capital project Cervasio would like to move ahead on is a new administration building. It’s budgeted for Fiscal Year 2026.
He said that state money was available earlier but FDOT told him it would fund only one major project in the city at that time. He elected to move needed drainage improvements ahead of a new office.
There’s a chance the project can qualify for federal funding that would let it get done earlier, though.
Money is available now for “shovel-ready” terminal projects, he said, and getting a grant in the near future could free up funds for another project later.
He had taken the word “terminal” off the city’s project because of concern that people would think it was to be a passenger terminal, but that’s not what’s intended, so “terminal” will be added back in.
“It’s where GA (general aviation) flights terminate,” he said.
Airline flights aren’t in the city’s future for a variety of reasons, he said.
High among them is the airport’s inability to provide the level of security the FAA would demand.
Just behind that would be a lack of passenger demand, with Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport to the north and Punta Gorda Airport to the south a short drive away.
“I don’t see airlines serving this airport,” he said. “Even if we wanted it, it would be a tough nut to crack.”
“I don’t see it as something the city would want anyway,” he added.
He said he’s been in touch with the FAA office in Orlando about VASI’s tower proposal and is waiting to receive materials on what applying for one would entail.
“This doesn’t happen all the time,” he said.
The agency would do a benefit/cost analysis, weighing the enhanced safety and efficiency a tower would bring against the cost.
If the City Council made the policy decision to pursue one, it most likely would be under the FAA’s contract tower program, in which the agency pays for staffing but the airport sponsor bears the expense of building, equipping and maintaining the tower.
The price tag would be in the millions.
Grant funding might be available for that but the FAA is putting the emphasis on replacing and rehabbing towers now, not building new ones, he said.
It’s the FAA’s decision whether to authorize a tower, so “it doesn’t matter what I think,” Cervasio said. But he gives weight to what the pilots say.
“These guys are out there all the time” he said.
