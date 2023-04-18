Venice Museum Day returns May 6 STAFF REPORT Apr 18, 2023 55 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VENICE — The Venice Museum will be closed for repairs though April 24, reopening well in advance of the rescheduled Museum Day, May 6.The temporary closure is for the assessment of roof damage due to Hurricane Ian, principally above the museum's entrance, a city news release says.Museum Day is a joint project of Venice Historical Resources, Venice Heritage and the Venice Area Historical Society to celebrate the city's history. It involves the Venice Museum, the Lord-Higel House and the Historic Venice Train Depot, with activities, water and snacks at each site.The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A free trolley will shuttle participants among the sites.Activities include:• Decorating fans; building balsa-wood planes; enjoying a scavenger hunt; and visiting Old Betsy, the city’s 1926 LaFrance firetruck, at the museum.• Early settler games, including puzzles, dominoes, cornhole toss and badminton, at the Lord-Higel House.• Circus- and train-themed activities at the depot, where the new Circus Car Museum will be open for tours and model trains will be on display.Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Two killed in I-75 hit and run Crash on Interstate 75 kills one; portion of roadway shut down Inmate charged in homicide at Sarasota Jail Cops: Inmate killed 80-year-old cellmate Venice OK's $2.5M for possible regional sports complex Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Venice Gondolier Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
