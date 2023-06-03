The Venice Museum & Archives held its annual Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon in April in order to celebrate the many volunteers who are snowbirds, before they all headed north for the summer.

In a photo that accompanies this story, the volunteers agreed to pose with silver crowns. While many are up north for the summer, readers will likely recognize the names of some of the year-round volunteers at the museum.


   
