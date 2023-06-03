Wearing the crowns they deserve for all the hours they have donated to the Venice Museum are Julie Sheehan, Michelle Adams, Linda Dalton, Carol Bailey, Dorothy Korwek, Mary Charles, Teri Ostroviak, Terry Potter, Carol Ann Margolis, Toni Minnick and Irvin Lewin.
{span}Dorothy Korwek (left) and Mary Charles. Korwek was the second Historical Resources director for the city of Venice. Mary Charles holds the Venice Museum’s longevity record (29 years of volunteer service) The bench she received for 25 years of service is in front of Luxurious Interiors at 205 W. Venice Ave. {/span}
Wearing the crowns they deserve for all the hours they have donated to the Venice Museum are Julie Sheehan, Michelle Adams, Linda Dalton, Carol Bailey, Dorothy Korwek, Mary Charles, Teri Ostroviak, Terry Potter, Carol Ann Margolis, Toni Minnick and Irvin Lewin.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY RHONDA ROGERS
{span}Dorothy Korwek (left) and Mary Charles. Korwek was the second Historical Resources director for the city of Venice. Mary Charles holds the Venice Museum’s longevity record (29 years of volunteer service) The bench she received for 25 years of service is in front of Luxurious Interiors at 205 W. Venice Ave. {/span}
The Venice Museum & Archives held its annual Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon in April in order to celebrate the many volunteers who are snowbirds, before they all headed north for the summer.
In a photo that accompanies this story, the volunteers agreed to pose with silver crowns. While many are up north for the summer, readers will likely recognize the names of some of the year-round volunteers at the museum.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.