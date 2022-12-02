Harry Klinkhamer (copy)

Harry Klinkhamer, Venice’s manager of historical resources, speaks to members of Leadership Venice in 2021 during a tour at the Venice Museum. The museum is reopening Dec. 5 on temporary basis.

 FILE PHOTO BY Scott Lawson

VENICE — Short-term repairs will allow the reopening of the Venice Museum on Dec. 5 while the city evaluates bids for work on the building's roof and first-floor ceiling.

“Like many of our residents, we are experiencing delays with contractor availability,” Historical Resources Manager Harry Klinkhamer said in a news release. “But the water intrusion areas have received temporary mitigation and air quality tests have come back with no concerns. It’s time to make us available to our public.”


