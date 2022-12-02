VENICE — Short-term repairs will allow the reopening of the Venice Museum on Dec. 5 while the city evaluates bids for work on the building's roof and first-floor ceiling.
“Like many of our residents, we are experiencing delays with contractor availability,” Historical Resources Manager Harry Klinkhamer said in a news release. “But the water intrusion areas have received temporary mitigation and air quality tests have come back with no concerns. It’s time to make us available to our public.”
The hurricane delayed the planned Oct. 7 opening of the museum's latest exhibit, "Historic Homes of Venice: The Work of Artist Patricia Everson."
The exhibit will be on display when the museum reopens, with a meet-the-artist event to be scheduled for a later date.
Also on display, in a way, will be the impact of water intrusion in the ceiling, but it will allow visitors to peer into what the solid-wood construction of the building looks like, the release states.
The museum will be open until a construction date can be set for building repairs, according to the release.
When the museum reopens, “Lost Buildings of Venice” tropical shirts will be available at a 20% discounted price of $60.
It will be open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Starting Dec. 17, it will also be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays of the month through April.
The Venice Museum is at 351 S. Nassau St. in the historic Triangle Inn building.
