Mary Egbertson, president of Venice Musicale, thanked everyone for coming to the Venice Musicale 70th Anniversary Gala. Venice Vice Mayor Nick Pachota represented the city of Venice and thanked Venice Musicale for being such a vital part of Venice with their concerts and scholarship programs.
Annette Ballou enjoys some of the delicious refreshments at the Venice Musicale 70th Anniversary Gala Open House and Concert.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Susan Aaron, left, and Vanessa Tinsley of Peachwave in the West Villages make sure everyone gets a piece of birthday cake frozen yogurt.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Leo Chen, a Venice Musicale scholarship recipient, performs on the piano and on the violin at the Venice Musicale 70th Anniversary Gala Open House and Concert.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Venice Musicale’s gala celebrated 70 years of entertaining the community and inspiring young musicians to follow their musical dreams.
About 300 men and women came to the gala and enjoyed an afternoon of music by scholarship recipients Leo Chen, Christopher Wheaton and Margaret Toth.
Other Musicale members performed, and the Encore Chorus sang.
Businesses in town donated food, including shrimp, dips, sliders and birthday cake to make the gala festive and fun. Everyone lingered, obviously enjoying the concert and friendly atmosphere.
The tables were beautifully set with balloons with musical notes and colorful decorations.
President of Venice Musicale Mary Ehbertson graciously thanked everyone involved and performed several piano pieces.
“It was a good day for singing a song,” she said.
The next Venice Musicale Concert is at 3 p.m. on March 17. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church Contact info@venicemusicale.org.
Bravo, Venice Concert Band
Venice Concert Band recently presented checks to band directors Victor Mongillo of Pine View School, David Wing of Venice High and Angela McKenzie of Laurel Nokomis Middle School.
The money will pay for two alto saxophones, a euphonium, accompanists for local competitions and band music and supplies.
Thank you, Venice Concert Band, and congratulations recipients.
Some Of Our Best
One of the special people of this week is Miss Emily Hightower.
Many years ago this musician gave piano lessons in Venice. She would type notes and leave them at the Venice Gondolier for this new columnist.
The typed notes invited me to Sunday afternoon recitals at the Venice Library for her students. The recitals always included delicious punch and cookies.
Deborah Iverson took piano lessons from Miss Hightower, biking to her home for the 25 cent lesson. Deborah tells about teas in Miss Hightower’s home for students and parents. Members of the Boone family took lesson from Miss Hightower, too.
Miss Hightower started a musical group called the Cecelians that morphed into Venice Musicale and now people like Mary Egbertson are the leaders.
In between there were other leaders who kept the Venice Musicale spirit alive. We applaud them. It is a joy to remember Miss Hightower. She always wore a suit and high heels and was the epitome of a music teacher of that time.
Just thinking of her brings a smile.
Miss Emily Hightower and the Venice Musicale leaders who followed her lead are the people who made and keep Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
